Blue Springs goalkeeper, defense help make season a 'dream come true' as team heads to Class 4 soccer final four

Goalkeeper Tristan Hoyle and his Blue Springs teammates are heading to the Class 4 soccer final four for the first time in 25 years.

"We're happy to be going to state," said Hoyle, a sophomore who has recorded four consecutive postseason shutouts, "but we're not just happy to be going, we're going to win it all.

"And the way our defense has been playing – and we always seem to get a big goal when we need it – I think we can bring home a state championship. But it's going to take a perfect game and complete teamwork, and that's how we've made it this far."

Sophomore Mason Willier's goal with 20 minutes left in their 1-0 win against Springfield Kickapoo held up as Hoyle and his back row defense have raised the bar high during the playoffs.

The Wildcats (15-8) have won four consecutive shutouts – 3-0 over Fort Osage, 1-0 against Blue Springs South and 3-0 against Columbia Rock Bridge to claim the Class 4 District 6 championship.

They then edged Springfield Kickapoo 1-0 in the quarterfinal to earn a spot in the 4 p.m. Friday semifinal against Jackson (17-7-2) at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

"I'm sure it has happened sometime in the history of the state, but I can't recall four consecutive postseason shutouts," said Wildcats coach Michael Palermo, who was a part of the 1992 Wildcats team that went to state and lost 1-0 in double overtime to Vianney.

Coach Doug McLagan's Wildcats returned to state in 1996 and beat Christian Brothers College 1-0 for the first and only state title in the program's history.

"Our guys have been playing great defense, and I know it's a cliche, but they say great defense wins championships, and that's what we're hoping for Friday," Palermo added. "And Tristan and our back row have been just about perfect. We all want to see that (shutout) playoff streak continue at state."

Because of the Wildcats’ back row play, Hoyle did not have to turn in any heroics in the win over Kickapoo.

"That was the longest 20 minutes of my life," said Hoyle, who did not have to record a save over the last 20 minutes because of the play of his defense. "The guys on the back row were incredible. I'll be honest with you, they did such a great job I didn't really need to make any big saves – but it was still the longest 20 minutes of my life!"

And that's what the back row consisting of junior Aiden Bousman, freshman Will Ahring and seniors Justin Skinker, William Rusk and Alex Barajas hope to replicate Friday.

"This has been a 100 percent dream come true season, and it's made even more special by the way we're playing as a team," said Barajas, who has helped lead the Wildcats to 12 shutouts this season. "The offense is contributing, Tristan has been amazing and we're doing our part.

"Whenever Tristan makes a big play in goal, it just inspires us to do everything we can to help him keep that shutout streak alive."

Skinker calls Hoyle a "special goalkeeper."

"He's the best," Skinker said. "… He's light on his feet and can stop any shot. And we can communicate without really saying anything to each other. We have developed this team chemistry that has gotten stronger as the season has gone on."

Added Rusk: "Tristan has just gotten better and better as the season has gone on. He is great at anticipating what's going on in front of the net and we're all playing our best soccer and defense when the games are the most important."

When he's not in front of the Wildcats net, Hoyle is easily recognized on the field with his long blonde hair, which has become his trademark.

"I started growing my hair in eighth grade," Hoyle said, "and it's become my style. But I want people to talk about the way we've been playing and not my hair. And that can happen if we do well at state!"