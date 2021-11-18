Blue Springs, Van Horn defy odds to advance to soccer state final four

Bill Althaus

It would be hard to ask for a more enticing scenario than the one surrounding the Blue Springs and Van Horn boys soccer teams as they head to the state final four Friday.

Coach Michael Palermo's Wildcats have not been to the final four in 25 years and were not expected to get there after traversing one of the toughest conferences in the state in the Suburban Big Eight. Back in 1996, coach Doug McLagan's team shocked the soccer world when they beat Vianney 1-0 for the only state title in program history. At the time, Vianney was USA Today's No. 1 prep team in the country.

Coach Jesus Rodriguez's Falcons are going to the final four for the second time the past four years, but this squad of 14 seniors and a first-time goalie was not supposed to sniff postseason success, let alone make it to the final four, after losing All-American forward Edison Rios.

Blue Springs goalkeeper Tristan Hoyle has recorded four consecutive postseason shutouts, including a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Springfield Kickapoo last Saturday, as the 15-8 Cats meet 17-7-2 Jackson in a 4 p.m. Class 4 state semifinal game at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.

The Falcons take a 17-7-1 record to the Class 3 final four and will meet 23-3 Fort Zumwalt South in a 1:30 p.m. semifinal.

"It's all so exciting," Rodriguez said. "We were favored to go to state last year, and lost some great players to graduation, and this year's team accepted the challenge and has played very well during the last part of the season."

First-year starting goalkeeper Levi Carter has recorded shutouts in six of his last seven starts, including a 2-0 victory over Guadalupe Centers in last Saturday’s state quarterfinal matchup.

"We may not have the big stars like we have had in the past," Carter said, "but we're more than a team. We are a family. Past teams have been a part of that Van Horn family tradition, but I think being a family – and working hard all season to get this point of the season – is a big reason we have been so successful."

Senior Edwin Vargas, who had an assist and a goal in the win over Gaudalupe, agrees with Carter.

"We are brothers, and we are so excited to be going to state," Vargas said. "Levi has been so amazing (in goal) and we have worked so hard this season. This is my first year of varsity soccer at Van Horn and it is like a dream come true. I know it is real, but I don't believe it!"

Senior midfielder Caden Hoehns leads Blue Springs with 12 goals and 11 assists and Mason Willier, who scored the lone goal in the win over Kickapoo, had six goals and five assists to lead the offense.

While Hoyle and the Wildcats defense have played a huge role in the march to the final four with 12 shutouts on the season, Palermo said his team is still playing for one big reason.

"We don't have the prolific scorers like some teams have, but we have been playing together and our guys have been playing for each other, and that is how teams have success," said Palermo, who was part of a 1992 Wildcat team that went to state.

"I know what it's like to go to state as a player and I'm going to find out Friday what it's like to go to state as a coach, and I can promise you I am as excited as every player on our team.

"We have been tested all season – and the four straight shutouts in the playoffs are crazy – but nothing these guys do surprises me. I can't wait for Friday."