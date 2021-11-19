Blue Springs soccer ties it late but suffers heartbreaking double-OT loss in state semifinal

Greg Uptain

Special to The Examiner

FENTON, Mo. – The Blue Springs boys soccer team's first state final four game in 25 years had some thrilling moments – and a heartbreaking ending.

After the Wildcats tied the game late in regulation, Jackson scored in double overtime to claim a 2-1 win in the Missouri Class 4 semifinal game Friday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

Blue Springs (15-9) had a five-game winning streak snapped and will play for third place for the first time since it finished third in Class 4A in 1995, a year before the Wildcats won their only state title in 1996.

“Our guys weren't even supposed to be here,” Wildcats coach Michael Palermo said. “No one believed in these guys from day one. And to go through our district and travel on the road to Columbia and travel on the road to Kickapoo and then travel to St. Louis, I am so proud of this team. They have made history and they'll never be forgotten.”

Jackson (19-7-2) has won five straight games and will play for its second straight Class 4 title at 7 p.m. Saturday against Rockhurst (23-2), a 2-1 winner over John Burroughs.

“That was two good teams battling back and forth,” Jackson coach Zack Walton said. “That Blue Springs is a good, solid program with a lot of good players out there and they showed that when they got down a goal and answered back.”

A scoreless first half didn't produce many quality scoring chances for either side.

Jackson leading scorer Deonta Blair had a strong chance in the 24th minute, but his close-in shot was deflected wide of the net. Blue Springs leading scorer Caden Hoehns had a dangerous free kick from 22 yards out with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, but Indians goalkeeper Nolan Dry was able to make a diving save.

The Indians finally broke through with a goal with 6:33 remaining. Wil Essner, who had two beautiful cross passes headed just wide earlier in the half, threaded another beauty through to Mason Grindstaff and he blasted one in from 10 yards out to give Jackson a 1-0 lead.

“Wil took it in, beat a couple guys, drew the defense in and slotted a little ball and Mason was on his horse,” Walton said. “That was a difficult finish and Mason made it look easy.”

But just when it looked like that might be it, the Wildcats broke through themselves.

Hoehns made a great run down the right side and then sent a beautiful cross pass into the box where Mason Willier was there to re-direct it into the top corner for a 1-all tie with just 1:20 left on the second-half clock.

“That's what Caden does. He just decided he was gonna put it on his shoulders,” Palermo said. “Mason was there at the right time. He's only a sophomore, but he's come up with two big goals, including the game-winner against Kickapoo.”

The best chance of the first 15-minute overtime period came when Willier was all alone in front but his shot went just barely over the crossbar.

“That's one of those ones that comes in and you think there's gonna be eight guys on you and then there was not any guys,” Palermo said. “A lot of things were going through his head and it just went off a little bit wrong. That's not his fault at all.”

After being outshot 3-1 in the first OT, the Indians outshot the Wildcats 2-0 in the second OT with the second one being the game-winner. Jacob Simmons sent a pass over to Chalon Domian, who made a nice move to his left and then unleashed a left-foot rocket that beat Blue Springs goalkeeper Tristan Hoyle low to his left 4:02 into the second OT to send the Jackson faithful into a frenzy.

“We had another one right before that, too,” Walton said. “We just tried to encourage them to keep it on the ground and continue to pass it. Simmons played a great little ball through and what Cha did off the ball freed him up and then he was able to out it in the back of the net. It was nice.”

For Blue Springs, it will try to recover from the devastating loss and make the drive home across state a little more joyful with a third-place win Saturday.

“I think teams are gonna take another look and notice that Blue Springs may be back on the map,” Palermo said. “This isn't just an accident. We plan on being here and being in these games more often in the future.”