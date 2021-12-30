Boys Soccer Player of the Year: Caden Hoehns led Blue Springs with 'incredible soccer IQ'

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Caden Hoehns has “never been the biggest, strongest or fastest player" when his Blue Springs boys soccer team takes the field.

But Wildcats head coach Michael Palermo calls his senior midfielder, "One of the smartest players I have ever coached. His soccer IQ is incredible."

Hoehns played a major role in the Wildcats’ return to the Missouri Class 4 state final four for the first time in 25 years and earned first-team all-state recognition from the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association as well as Class 4 Region 3 Player of the Year.

And in a season in which his all-around skills shined against a field of Eastern Jackson County stars, he is The Examiner's 2021 Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

"I can't begin to tell you how thrilled I am for Caden," Palermo said. "I'm just super excited because I know how much talent there was in the area this year – (Blue Springs South's) Jacksyn McIntyre, all the great players from Van Horn and some guys on our team, and Caden earns your top award.

"He's never been the biggest, strongest or fastest player on the field, and he doesn't score the most goals, but his soccer IQ, his vision, his ability to read the game, both his teammates and opponents, make him one of the most special players I have ever coached.

"I was super excited when I got to call him and give him the good news."

It goes without saying that Hoehns shared his coach's enthusiastic response to winning the award.

"To me, this is super special," said Hoehns, who had 14 goals and 13 assists this season for the 15-11 Wildcats, who came on strong at the end of the season to advance to the final four, where they lost two overtime games.

"I'll be honest with you, this is like a dream come true for me. My cousin Jack (Knust from Grain Valley) won the award two years ago and I thought to myself, 'What would it be like to be named the player of the year?' And now I know, and it's great.

"And, like Coach said, there are so many great players on my team and in the area and to win this award is just amazing. I have known so many of the guys I've played with since we were 5 or 6 years old, and now, to end my high school career with this honor is unbelievable."

Hoehns admits that he wasn't always player of the year material.

"I was that skinny little freshman that got put on the varsity squad and I was pretty much overwhelmed," Hoehns said. "Then, my sophomore year I became more of a defensive midfielder and followed everything Carlos (Llamas) did, because he was our leader and best player.

"I wanted to play my game at his level. When he graduated, I became more of an offensive player this year. The jump between my sophomore and senior seasons was huge. I felt like I knew every aspect of the game this year. Last year, we scored by committee because we didn't have Carlos, and this year, we did it again – but I tried to play more of a role in scoring, and I was able to do that."

While Hoehns has not yet selected a college, he hopes this honor will open more doors.

"I'm excited about playing in college, I just don't know where I'll be playing," Hoehns said. "It's hard to say goodbye to all the guys I played with – and against – since I was 5 or 6, but I'm excited about the future."

2021 Examiner All-Area Boys Soccer

FIRST TEAM

• Forward: Ali Fataki, sr., William Chrisman — 25 goals, 5 assists; All-Suburban Middle Six first team, all-district first team.

• Forward: Jacksyn McIntyre, sr., Blue Springs South — 16 goals, 13 assists; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; All-Class 4 Region 3; Class 4 Region 4 Co-Offensive Player of the Year; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State first team.

• Forward: Kobe Otano, sr., Van Horn — 25 goals, 3 assists; Crossroads Conference Player of the Year, all-district, Class 3 Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year, MHSSCA Class 3 All-State first team.

• Midfielder: Jhonny de la Rosa, jr., Van Horn — 7 goals, 13 assists; All-Crossroads Conference, all-district, All-Class 3 Region 4; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State honorable mention.

• Midfielder: Caden Hoehns, sr., Blue Springs — 14 goals, 13 assists; All-Suburban Big Eight first team; all-district; All-Class 4 Region 3; Class 4 Region 3 Player of the Year; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State first team; 2021 Examiner Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

• Midfielder: Dylan Prater, sr., Blue Springs South — 10 goals, 9 assists; All-Suburban Big Eight; All-Class 4 Region 3; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State honorable mention.

• Midfielder: Austin Schmitt, jr., Grain Valley — 15 goals, 4 assists, top defensive midfielder; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district; All-Class 3 Region 4; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State second team.

• Midfielder: Jorge Venegas, sr., Van Horn — 20 goals, 20 assists; All-Crossroads Conference, all-district, All-Class 3 Region 4; MHSSCA Class 3 All-State honorable mention.

• Midfielder: Owen White, jr., Grain Valley — 16 goals, 17 assists; All-Suburban Middle Six; all-district; All-Class 3 Region 4.

• Defender: Daniel Aguilar, sr., Van Horn — 4 assists, team recorded 10 shutouts, 89 tackles; All-Crossroads Conference; all-district.

• Defender: Joseph Casebolt, sr., William Chrisman — 3 goals, 3 assists; team allowed less than one goal per game; All-Suburban Middle Six first team; all-district first team.

• Defender: Brandin Johnson, sr., Blue Springs South — 1 goal, 1 assist, team recorded 9 shutouts; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; All-Class 4 Region 3; Class 4 Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State first team.

• Defender: Ben Lampe, sr., Lee's Summit North — 4 assists; team recorded 7 shutouts; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district first team; All-Class 4 Region 4; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State honorable mention.

• Defender: Keegan LeNeave, sr., St. Michael the Archangel — 11 goals, 6 assists, team recorded 4 shutouts; all-district; All-Class 3 Region 4.

• Defender: Will Rusk, sr., Blue Springs — 3 goals; team recorded 9 shutouts (6 in conference) and allowed less than one goal per game; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; All-Class 4 Region 3; MHSSCA Class 4 All-State first team.

• Goalkeeper: Javier Ortiz-Merino, sr., William Chrisman — Allowed less than one goal per game, 9 shutouts, 0.96 goals-against average; Suburban Middle Six Player of the Year; all-district, Class 3 Region 4 Goalkeeper of the Year, MHSSCA Class 3 all-state first team, MHSSCA Class 3 State Goalkeeper of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

F: Charles Beaty, soph., Oak Grove

F: Omar Cano, sr., Truman

F: Kade Compton, sr., Grain Valley

F: Lucca Smith, jr., Fort Osage

F: Cameron Wilcox, jr., Lee’s Summit North

F: Mason Willier, soph., Blue Springs

MF: Landon Bernhardy, jr., Blue Springs

MF: Mitchell Cory, jr., William Chrisman

MF: Luke Gaffney, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

MF: JanMarco Garcia, sr., William Chrisman

MF: Blake Landaverry, sr., Lee’s Summit North

MF: Charlie Putthoff, sr., St. Michael the Archangel

MF: Xander Shepherd, soph., Fort Osage

MF: Micah Siems, sr., Grain Valley

MF: Homer Skidmore, sr., Blue Springs South

D: Bairon Aguilera, sr., Van Horn

D: Cylas Brewer, sr., Grain Valley

D: Cole Rinehart, soph., Oak Grove

D: Justin Skinker, sr., Blue Springs

GK: Tristan Hoyle, jr., Blue Springs

GK: Joey Lorek, jr., Blue Springs South

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Garrett Alsup, jr., MF; Alex Barajas, sr., D; Blue Springs South: Peyton Cole, sr., MF; Kaden Edwards, fresh., F; Josiah Meledge-Ade, soph., D; Dawson Sterling, sr., D; Fort Osage: Dillon Newell, jr., D; Brody Hendrix, jr., MF; Rhys Rippey, jr., GK; Grain Valley: Gage Levell, sr., D; Lee’s Summit North: Landon Binger, sr., D; Colin Scott, sr., MF; Oak Grove: Matt Gorsline, jr., MF; Kaiden Riley, sr., F; St. Michael the Archangel: Max Ellis, jr., F; Diego Garcia, sr., MF; Max McClure, soph., D; Joseph McNamara, sr., D; Sam Tyler, sr., F; Truman: Ricky Bonilla, jr., D; Edgar Reynaga, sr., MF; Van Horn: Enil Arteaga, jr., MF; Levi Carter, soph., GK; Diego Coronado, sr., MF; Florencio Rojo, sr., MF; Jose Saenz, sr., D; Edwin Vargas, sr., F; William Chrisman: Trevor Jolley, fresh., MF; Tyler Large, jr., MF.