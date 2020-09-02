Herrod's grand slam propels Bears to Senior Night win

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman softball team picked a good time for its first win of the season.

Ryann Herrod slugged a grand slam to lead and Isabel Dufva went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Bears to a 22-0 three-inning mercy-rule rout of Raytown South on their Senior Night Tuesday.

Gracie Ussery, who pitched the first and Cameron Calhoun, who threw the final inning, each had two hits, including a home run. Kiara Boldridge hit two doubles and a triple and Ariah Rakestraw added two hits and two RBIs for the Bears (1-4).

The Bears bounced back after going 0-4 in the shortened Greater Kansas City Suburban Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

Chrisman lost 16-12 to Harrisonville and 17-1 to Lee’s Summit North on Friday. Ussery was 3-for-5 with five RBIs in the loss to Harrisonville. Boldridge had the Bears’ lone hit against North.

On Saturday, Chrisman fell 11-2 to Lee’s Summit and 16-0 to Centralia. Baylee Holloman went 2-for-2 with a run and Ussery had a hit and an RBI against Lee’s Summit.