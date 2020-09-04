Jaguars edge Truman, advance to tourney semifinals

By The Examiner staff

Defending Class 4 state softball champion Blue Springs South got a challenge from Truman before advancing to the semifinals of the War on the Battlefield Tournament in Jefferson City Friday.

The Jaguars (3-1) edged Truman 1-0 in the opener, then topped host Columbia Battle 5-3 and routed Waynesville 15-0 in four innings to earn a spot in Saturday’s 11:45 a.m. semifinal against Jefferson City Helias.

Blue Springs South eked out a run in the first inning off Truman senior pitcher Myel White, and Jaguars pitcher Bailey Brumley made that stand up.

Elle Smith reached on a hit, stole second base and scored on Tori Bradley’s single for the only run Brumley needed.

“That one run would be all (we) could muster over the next six innings as they just couldn't figure out Truman pitcher Myel White,” Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said. “... (Brumley) used her defense effectively.”

Brumley went the distance for the shutout, allowing seven hits and no walks while striking out three.

White allowed just four hits in a complete game loss.

Emily Berry, who had one of the hits against Truman, slugged a pair of home runs and drove in three and McKenna Lester hit a two-run homer to lead the Jaguars past the Battle Spartans.

Berry followed Lauren Good’s single with a two-run blast in the second inning.

In the fifth, Ella Westhoff reached on catcher’s interference and scored when Lester slugged a ball over the centerfield fence for a 4-0 lead. Berry added a solo blast in the sixth to make it 5-0 before Battle rallied with a two-run homer of its own to make it 5-3.

“The defense was stellar with zero errors and some amazing outfield play by fielders Lester, Elle Smith and Westhoff,” Williams said. “Westhoff had a diving catch in the fifth to end a Battle scoring opportunity.”

Bre Barchak went the distance for the win, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out five.

Bradley (3-for-3), Westhoff (2-for-2) and Berry (2-for-2) accounted for nine of South’s 15 RBIs in the rout of Waynesville. Bradley and Westhoff each drove in four runs and Berry remained hot with another RBI.

Brooklyn Clark and Smith added two RBIs apiece, while Lester and Good added single RBIs.

Bradley’s home run over the centerfield fence sparked a nine-run third inning for the Jaguars.

Brumley improved to 2-0 with the four-inning complete game, allowing just two hits.

FORT OSAGE 16, GRANDVIEW 0: Fort Osage claimed the title of the round-robin Winnetonka Tournament by routing Grandview in three innings Friday.

The Indians finished 3-0 in the season-opening tourney.

Fort Osage erupted for 11 runs in the first inning against Grandview.

Alysa Garlock (triple) and Emma James (double) each had two hits, two RBIs and two runs to lead the Indians. Bailey Rinacke had a double and three RBIs and Kyra McIntosh had a hit, an RBI, two stolen bases and scored three runs.

Lindsey Barker pitched a three-inning no-hitter, walking three and striking out six.