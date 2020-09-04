Myel White helps Patriots improve to 3-1

By The Examiner staff

Myel White provided the offense and the save to help the Truman softball team improve to 3-1 on the season.

White doubled and drove in three runs and struck out three in the final 1 1/3 innings to earn the save as Truman defeated host Excelsior Springs 4-3 Thursday.

Katie Sutton allowed seven hits, four walks and three runs (just one earned) while striking out eight in 5 2/3 innings for the win.

Cece Mora had a hit and an RBI, Erynn Boatright added two hits and a run and Kennedy Rucker had a hit and two runs to help power the Patriots.

Truman snapped a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and held on for the wins after the Tigers scored single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings before White entered for the save.