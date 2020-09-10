Jaguars roll past Titans after early hole

By The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South’s softball ditched an early deficit and rolled to a 12-3 win over visiting Lee’s Summit West to open Suburban Big Eight conference play Wednesday.

West led 3-1 after two innings before two-time defending state champion South (5-2) rang up three runs in the third and six in the fourth. Back-to-back doubles by McKenna Lester, Tori Bradley and Bailey Brumley gave the Jaguars their runs in the third. The Jags then batted around in the fourth, capped by Emily Berry’s home run.

Lester (2 RBIs) and Bradley each went 3-for-4 at the plate, Brumley clubbed two doubles for two RBIs and Berry added a double with her home run for four RBIs.

Bre Barchak earned the win in the circle after she scattered 10 hits, three walks and one earned run with four strikeouts.

TRUMAN 5, LEE’S SUMMIT 0: Myel White homered at the plate and fired a one-hit shutout in the circle in Truman’s win Wednesday at Adair Park.

White struck out 14, hit two batters but did not walk any as she stifled the visiting Tigers. At the plate she added a single with her homer and had two RBIs. Katie Sutton (2 hits) and Erryn Boatright contributed doubles for the Patriots.

On Tuesday, Truman scored 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 12-0 win over Oak Park in five innings.

White yielded just one hit and one walk for the win, Kennedy Rucker batted 3-for-4 and Boatright had a double and single for four RBIs.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 15, OAK PARK 11: Kennedi Douglas homered, as Chrisman led 8-2 after three innings and held on for the win Wednesday.

ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL 7, NOTRE DAME DE SION 2: The Guardians improved to 3-1 with Wednesday’s victory.