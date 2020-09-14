Blue Springs South rallies past Ray-Pec for walk-off win

By The Examiner staff

It took a home run, a double and a triple in the seventh inning but the Blue Springs South softball team is off to a 2-0 start in conference play.

McKenna Lester slugged a two-run homer to tie it and Lauren Good followed Tori Bradley’s double and a fielder’s choice with a walk-off RBI triple to lift the Jaguars to a 6-5 Suburban Big Eight home victory over Raymore-Peculiar Monday in a rematch of last year’s Class 4 state championship game.

Ray-Pec, which lost 10-0 to South in last year's state championship game, strung together three straight hits in the sixth inning to score two runs for a 5-3 lead.

Elle Smith drew a one-out walk in the seventh and advanced to second on a wild pitch before Lester tied it with her blast over the centerfield wall. Bradley, who tripled home Lester with the Jaguars’ first run in the first inning, hit her second double of the game and Bailey Brumley grounded into a fielder’s choice before Good’s walk-off triple.

Bre Barchak earned the win in relief of Brumley, giving up four hits and two runs in two innings before the Jaguars (6-2) rallied.

FORT OSAGE 12, OAK PARK 2: Fort Osage broke open a tight game with a pair of big innings in a non-conference victory over host Oak Park Monday.

The Indians (5-1) led 3-2 after three innings but put it out of reach and ended it early on the 10-run mercy rule with six runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth.

“We came out a little flat but were able to bounce back in the fourth inning. Emma James pitched a great game,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said.

James went all five innings, allowing four hits, just one earned run and three walks while striking out six.

Kiley Mickey went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs to spark a 14-hit attack. Lindsey Barker was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs.

Aspen Treadwell added three hits, Bailey Rinacke doubled and singled, Nevaeh Wilson and Alysa Garlock each had a hit and two RBIs and Dawn McIntyre doubled with an RBI for the Indians.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 14, BELTON 2: Chrisman broke open a tight game with 11 runs in the final three innings for a victory over host Belton Monday in its Suburban Middle Six opener.

The Bears (3-7) led 3-2 after Belton scored twice in the fourth inning. Chrisman scored three runs in the fifth, five in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away for their second straight win.

Aariana Paprocki and Clarissa Etter each had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs to lead Chrisman (3-7). Kiara Boldridge was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs and Isabel Dufva, Cameron Calhoun and Baylee Holloman each added two hits in Chrisman’s 15-hit attack.

Gracie Ussery, who had a hit and an RBI, pitched six innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out five for the win.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 6, LIBERTY NORTH 0: Halle Howes slugged a grand slam and Cierra Harrison pitched a shutout as Lee’s Summit North remained undefeated.

Kinsey Fielder also slugged a home run and May McCoy drove in a run as the Broncos improved to 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the Suburban Big Eight.

The Broncos have outscored their opponents 99-10 this season with six shutouts.