Liberty rallies past Blue Springs South

By The Examiner staff

Liberty overcame a 6-1 deficit against Blue Springs South’s softball team, then got a walk-off run in the seventh for an 8-7 win Tuesday in a Suburban Big Eight game that featured a combined 27 hits.

After Liberty forged a 1-0 lead in the first, South (6-3, 2-1 conference) responded with one run in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth. The host Blue Jays tallied six runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-6 lead.

South tied the game in the top of the seventh when Elle Smith tripled to right-center and scored on a wild pitch.

But in the bottom half Liberty got a walk, single and double to win it.

Bre Barchak took the loss for the Jaguars, as she pitched into the seventh and scattered 13 hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Smith finished 3-for-3 with two walks and an RBI. Emily Berry clubbed three hits and McKenna Lester (three RBIs) and Tory Bradley (two RBIs) added two apiece, but the Jaguars left 12 runners on base.

ST. TERESA’S 14, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 4: Chrisman tied it 2-2 with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but host St. Teresa’s Academy dominated from there on in a non-conference game Tuesday.

The Stars scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth and tacked on three more in each of the fifth and sixth innings to end it early on the 10-run mercy rule.

Kennedi Douglas had a hit and two RBIs and Isabel Dufva and Aariana Paprocki each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead Chrisman (3-8), which had won two straight.