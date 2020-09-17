Check This Out for Sept. 17
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Truman vs. William Chrisman
Sport: High school softball
When: 4 p.m. Thursday
Where: William Chrisman High School
What’s on the line: The Chrisman Bears (3-8), who have won two of their last three, play host to the Noland Road rival Truman Patriots (8-4) in their first conference matchup in several years – as part of the new Suburban Middle Six. Truman, after a 10-2 win over Staley Tuesday, has won three straight and outscored those opponents 27-2.