Check This Out for Sept. 17

Teams: Truman vs. William Chrisman

Sport: High school softball

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: William Chrisman High School

What’s on the line: The Chrisman Bears (3-8), who have won two of their last three, play host to the Noland Road rival Truman Patriots (8-4) in their first conference matchup in several years – as part of the new Suburban Middle Six. Truman, after a 10-2 win over Staley Tuesday, has won three straight and outscored those opponents 27-2.