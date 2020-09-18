Good's blast lifts Jaguars to another walk-off win

By The Examiner staff

Lauren Good’s solo home run in the bottom of the eighth Thursday lifted Blue Springs South’s softball team to its second walk-off win of the week, 10-9 over Liberty North.

South, which improved to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in the Suburban Big Eight, grabbed a 1-0 lead on McKenna Lester’s homer in the first and scored two runs each in the third and fifth innings for a 5-1 lead.

Liberty North scored six runs in the sixth to take a 7-5 lead, South scored four runs in the bottom half for a 9-7 advantage and North tied the game with two unearned runs in the seventh.

Bre Barchak retired the Eagles in order in the eighth, and after two Jaguar groundouts, Good smacked a shot to center field to win it.

Emily Berry led the Jags offensively, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Shayla Phillips added a single, double and two RBIs. Elle Smith, Lester, Tori Bradley, Good and Phillips each had two hits in the game, and all nine starters managed at least one hit. Bailey Brumley and Abbie Wilhelm added an RBI each.

Barchak went all eight innings to take the win. She scattered 12 hits and two walks against six strikeouts.

South played Willard on Friday in the opener of the Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament at Happy Rock Park.

FORT OSAGE 6, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 4: Fort Osage scored three runs in the first inning, built a 6-0 lead and held on Wednesday to improve to 6-1.

The Indians tacked on single runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Anna Morton scattered nine hits and two walks in the circle for the complete-game win.

“Anna pitched a great game; Savannah Short hit a nicely timed home run,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Overall, the girls played well.”

Short (2 RBIs), Emma James (double, RBI) and Dawn McIntyre (triple) laced two hits apiece for Fort Osage, and Alysa Garlock and Kiley Mickey each added a single and RBI.