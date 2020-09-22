Huffman hurls no-hitter as Eagles blank Bears

By The Examiner staff

Thanks to the offense, Grain Valley softball pitcher Avery Huffman had to go only four innings Monday.

And she ended up firing a no-hitter and walking just one in a 15-0 rout of visiting William Chrisman.

Huffman struck out six while claiming the win and helped herself with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Grain Valley scored four runs in the first inning and tacked on five in the second and six in the fourth to end it early on the mercy rule.

BriLeigh Sims had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs to lead the Eagles, who remained undefeated at 9-0.

McKenah Sears, who tripled, and Danni Sickle each had a hit and two RBIs, and Haley Martin. Malia Gutierrez had a triple and scored two runs, Jade Stone doubled with an RBI and Ella Clyman had a hit and an RBI as the Eagles collected 13 hits.

Gracie Ussery suffered the loss for Chrisman.

FORT OSAGE 13, RAYTOWN 3: Dawn McIntyre tripled and singled and drove in three runs to help power Fort Osage to a rout of host Raytown Monday.

Aspen Treadwell and Emma James each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lindsey Barker and Kyra McIntosh each added two hits, including a triple.

Fort Osage (8-5) broke a 3-3 tie with four runs in the top of the third inning and tacked on six more in the next three innings to end it after six on the mercy rule.

Barker allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out nine for the complete game victory.

WINNETONKA/PARK HILL SOUTH TOURNAMENT: Blue Springs went 3-1 to finish ninth overall in the Winnetonka/Park Hill South Tournament over the weekend at Happy Rock Park.

The Wildcats lost to Smithville 7-5 and routed Harrisonville 18-3 on Friday. On Saturday, they defeated Fort Osage 14-7 and Warrensburg 17-0.

Lexie Splichal went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead Blue Springs against Fort Osage. Natalie Segura and Makenna DeLany each added two hits and two RBIs, Presley Ziegenbein had two hits, an RBI and three runs and Brooklyn Saysoff doubled with two RBIs.

Abby Kinzler went the distance for the victory, striking out four.

Kyra McIntosh was 2-for-3 with a home run, double and three RBIs to lead Fort Osage. Dawn McIntyre doubled twice with an RBI, Emma James and Savannah Short each had two hits and Bailey Rinacke doubled with two RBIs.

Kinzler, Splichal and Kadence Shepherd each homered in Blue Springs’ rout of Warrensburg.

Fort Osage finished the tournament 1-3, beating William Chrisman 13-11 but losing to Blue Springs, 9-4 to Staley and 7-6 to Willard.

McIntosh went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, and Nevaeh Wilson, Alysa Garlock and Lindsey Barker each added two hits in the Indians’ loss to Willard Saturday.

On Friday, James doubled and singled with two RBIs and Rinacke tripled with an RBI in the loss to Staley.

Fort Osage’s win over William Chrisman featured 27 hits. Fort Osage scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning to overcome a 10-9 deficit.

Sidney Sullivan went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Fort Osage. Kiara Boldridge slugged doubled and homered, Ryann Herod had two hits and three RBIs and losing pitcher Gracie Ussery was 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Chrisman.

Blue Springs South finished the tournament 2-2. The Jaguars defeated Willard 6-2, then lost 9-7 to Webb City on Friday. South dropped a 10-9 decision to Park Hill South but bounced back with a 6-3 win over Smithville on Saturday.

Bailey Brumley gave up five hits and struck out five while going 2-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs in South’s win over Willard,

The Jaguars lost to Webb City despite out-hitting the Cardinals 11-9. Brumley, who homered, and losing pitcher Abbie Wilhelm each went 2-for-3. South scored four runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 7-5 lead but Webb City scored four in the bottom half to claim the win

The Jaguars also out-hit Park Hill South 12-9 but fell when the Panthers scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth.

McKenna Lester was 3-for-4 with home run and three RBIs, Emily Berry slugged a three-run homer and Elle Smith added two hits and two RBIs against Park Hill South. Tori Bradley, Brumley and Ella Westhoff also had two hits each.

Brooklyn Clark delivered a key two-out, two-run single in the second inning of Saturday’s 6-3 win over Smithville. Brumley, who went 8-for-13 with six RBIs in the tournament, added a pair of hits. Wilhem earned the victory, allowing just one earned run and five hits in seven innings.

Chrisman finished 1-3 in the tournament. Besides the loss to Fort Osage, the Bears lost 8-4 to Harrisonville and 9-2 to Park Hill but defeated Oak Park 13-9.