Truman's White dominates Indians for another win

By Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

Myel White was one out away from a sixth shutout this season.

Instead the Truman senior settled for striking out the side against host Fort Osage in the bottom of the seventh in a 5-1 victory Tuesday.

White was her usual dominant self on the mound as the right-hander had a perfect game through 3 2/3 innings – ending on Emma James’ single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Indians managed only three hits against White – and the last one ended her shutout bid. In a unique twist, all three of the hits White allowed came with two outs on the board.

In the bottom of the seventh, Savannah Short laced a hit into right field and James – who drew a leadoff walk – went first to third on the play. A relay throw to try to get her at third base was off target and James scored on the play.

“She keeps rolling and she is doing what we need her to do,” Truman coach Dan Harper said of White. “With Myel pitching it is tough on them. When they come around to see her for the second or third time, they got to her a little bit, but she did what she needed to do.”

White finished with 13 strikeouts and threw a strike to the Indians (8-5, 1-2 Suburban White) on 80 percent of her pitches. She had first-pitch strikes to 21 of the 26 batters she faced and 74 of her 92 pitches were for strikes.

White, a Missouri Western pledge, didn’t know she had strung together six zeros on the board until the final inning.

“I keep track of how they do against me earlier, but I go into each batter like I don’t even know you and I will go at you serious every time,” said White, who was 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and a hit by pitch. “But I didn’t know I was close to a shutout.”

White aided her case, in a way, with her only hit coming in the top of the seventh inning. She laced a single down the third base line, deflecting off the base and rolling into foul territory. Her courtesy runner, La'Mourieaa Shaw, went first to third on a throwing error by Fort Osage that could’ve forced her out at second base.

Addi Sutton then lofted a fly ball to left field to score Shaw and make it 5-0.

Truman (11-5, 3-0) scored twice in the first and two more in the third to build the early lead.

In the third, Tayler Hastings had an RBI single and Sutton followed with a double to score one more, but Hastings was thrown out at home.

The same duo drove in runs in the first. Hastings drew a bases-loaded walk and Sutton drove in the first run on an RBI single.

This marked the lowest offensive output this season for the Indians and coach Kelly Sullivan and her assistants talked about patience at the plate in the postgame huddle.

“She is a good pitcher, plain and simple, but we weren’t capitalizing at the plate like we should’ve,” Sullivan said of facing White. “This is the first time we faced a pitcher like her. They weren’t adjusting. The first time through I understand, but the second time through we should’ve been adjusting. It makes it tough when you don’t get people on base; you can’t steal bases or move runners over. It’s a good lesson about being disciplined at the plate and we were not.”

Fort Osage travels to Belton on Thursday, while Truman hosts undefeated Grain Valley at Adair Park on Thursday in a key game in the quest for a conference title for both teams.

Truman and Fort Osage will play each other again this weekend in the Liberty-Liberty North September Slam tournament with a 9 a.m. start on Saturday.