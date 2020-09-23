Check This Out for Sept. 23
Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West
Sport: High school softball
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Lee’s Summit West High School
What’s on the line: After back-to-back games against tough Suburban Big Eight rivals and Lee’s Summit North, the Jaguars travel to Lee’s Summit West for their third conference game in three days. The Jaguars (10-5, 4-1 Big Eight) defeated the Titans 12-3 on Sept. 9. West is 9-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.