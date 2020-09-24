Strong start lifts Chrisman past Storm

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman softball team went scoreless for the final four innings Wednesday.

Luckily the Bears scored 13 runs in the first three innings to hold on for a 13-8 victory over host Notre Dame de Sion.

Chrisman scored four runs in the top of the first inning and followed with two runs in the second and seven in the third to take a commanding 13-0 lead.

Cameron Calhoun went six innings for the win, as Gracie Ussery closed it out with a scoreless seventh inning after the Storm had scored three runs in the fourth and four in the sixth to cut the deficit to five.

Clarissa Etter and Kiara Boldridge each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Aariana Paprocki (three hits) and Ryann Herod (two hits) each doubled and scored three runs, Isabel Dufva had a hit and two RBIs and Ussery added a hit, an RBI and two runs to power Chrisman (5-13).

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 9, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 4: After a big win over rival Blue Springs Monday, the Blue Springs South softball team struggled the next two days.

The Jaguars followed with a pair of Suburban Big Eight Conference losses, a 10-0 defeat to Lee’s Summit North Tuesday and a 9-4 setback to Lee’s Summit West on Wednesday.

Blue Springs South held a 4-3 lead after four innings against host Lee’s Summit West, but the Titans erupted for five runs in the fifth inning and tacked on another run in the sixth to pull away.

Abbie Wilhelm, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, suffered the loss in relief of starter Bre Barchak.

Bailey Brumley added two hits and Brooklyn Clark and Ella Westhoff each had a hit and an RBI for the Jaguars (10-7, 4-3 Big Eight).

Lee’s Summit North starter Cierra Harrison threw a two-hit, complete-game shutout against South Tuesday.

Kinsey Fiedler powered the Broncos (12-1, 6-1) at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs. Sydney Cure added two hits and two RBIs, Halle Howes and Maddie Burton added two hits each and Logan Turner drove in two.

The Broncos scored three runs in the first and scored in each of the five innings.

Brumley, who took the loss, and McKenna Lester had the Jaguars’ hits.