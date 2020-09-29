Sutton leads Truman softball to league win

By The Examiner staff

Katie Sutton did a little of everything to help Truman to a Suburban Middle Six victory Monday.

She pitched a complete game and had four hits and four stolen bases to help spark the Patriots to a 12-4 win over host Raytown.

Sutton finished 4-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs and three runs as the Patriots (15-8, 4-1 Middle Six) won their fourth straight. In the circle, Sutton allowed five hits, five walks and two earned runs while striking out six in seven innings.

Cece Mora helped at the plate with a home run, a single and three RBIs. Erynn Boatright added two hits, including a double, and an RBI and Kennedy Rucker was 3-for-5 with two runs.

Truman trailed 2-1 when it scored five runs in the third inning to take the lead for good.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 6, PARK HILL 5: Blue Springs South notched its third walk-off win of the season when Tori Bradley stroked a two-run double in the seventh inning for a Suburban Big Eight home win Monday.

Ella Westhoff drew a leadoff walk and McKenna Lester singled to right to put the tying run in scoring position. Bradley then lined a double off the right-centerfield fence to score both for the walk-off win.

After a two-run homer capped a three-run top of the first inning for Park Hill, the Jaguars scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings to pull within 4-3.

Emily Berry slugged a two-out solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie it 4-4, but a two-out error allowed the Trojans to score their second unearned run and regain a 5-4 lead.

Bradley’s hit lifted the Jaguars to 11-7 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

Lester finished 3-for-4 and an RBI, Elle Smith was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three stolen bases, and Bailey Brumley added an RBI.

Bre Barchak went the distance for the Jaguars, allowing three earned runs on eight hits, three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 8, BLUE SPRINGS 7: Blue Springs mounted a seventh-inning rally but fell short by one in a Suburban Big Eight loss to visiting Ray-Pec Monday.

Trailing 8-6, the Wildcats scored a run in the seventh but couldn’t get the tying run.

Blue Springs grabbed a 4-0 lead after one inning, but Ray-Pec broke a 6-6 deadlock with two runs in the sixth.

Kadence Shepherd went 2-for-3 with a solo home run to lead the Wildcats (6-8, 2-6 Big Eight). Abby Kinzler, who suffered the loss in relief of Brooklyn Saysoff, added three hits and an RBI, Lexie Splichal had two hits and an RBI, Izzy Milligan doubled with an RBI and Presley Ziegenbein had a hit and two RBIs.