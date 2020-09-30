White fans 14 as Patriots top Bears

By The Examiner staff

Truman’s Myel White again proved why she’s one of the elite softball pitchers in the area.

White struck out 14 batters in a complete game victory to lead the Patriots to an 11-2 rout of rival William Chrisman in a Suburban Middle Six matchup Tuesday at Adair Park.

White allowed just five hits, two walks and two unearned runs as Truman improved to 16-8 overall and 5-1 in the conference with its fifth straight victory. She also had two hits, including a double, and two walks.

Annali West and Kennedy Rucker each had two hits, two runs and an RBI, Erynn Boatright had a hitm two stolen bases and two RBIs and Cece Mora, Tayler Hastings and Anna Pritchard each contributed a hit and an RBI for the Patriots.

Truman scored three runs in the first inning. Chrisman scored two runs in the fourth on Caitlin Gentry’s two-run single to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Truman pulled away with a run in the bottom of the fourth and six in the fifth.

Kiara Boldridge had two hits and scored a run for the Bears (6-15, 2-4).

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 8, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 6: Tori Bradley slugged a pair of home runs as Blue Springs South rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh to claim a Suburban Big Eight win over host Ray-Pec Tuesday.

Trailing 6-4 in the seventh, Bradley hit her second home run of the day, a game-tying two-run blast. Emily Berry hit an RBI double to put the Jaguars ahead and scored an insurance run on Lauren Good’s sacrifice fly.

Bradley also hit a two-run homer in the fourth to tie it 3-3 but Ray-Pec scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead.

Bailey Brumley, who earned the win in relief of Breana Barchak, and Berry each went 3-for-3, and Brumley scored three runs. Elle Smith added two hits and three stolen bases.

Brumley allowed four hits and a run over three innings for the win.

LIBERTY 12, BLUE SPRINGS 2: Blue Springs couldn’t recover after host Liberty erupted for nine runs in the first inning in a Suburban Big Eight loss Tuesday.

Only four of the 12 runs allowed by pitchers Natalie Segura and Abby Kinzler were earned.

Izzy Milligan had two hits and Brooklyn Saysoff had a hit and an RBI to lead the Wildcats (6-9, 2-7 Big Eight).

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 3, LIBERTY NORTH 0: Cierra Harrison struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout in a Suburban Big Eight road win over Liberty North Tuesday.

Kelbi Meisenheimer was 3-for-3 and Kinsey Fiedler was 2-for-3 with a home run to lead the Broncos (15-2, 8-1 Big Eight).