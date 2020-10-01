Blue Springs rally falls just short

By The Examiner staff

A late rally fell short for the Blue Springs softball team Wednesday.

The Wildcats scored all of their runs in the final three innings but host Raymore-Peculiar hung on for a 6-5 Suburban Big Eight victory.

Blue Springs scored a run in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 3-1, but the Panthers, who hit three home runs on the day, answered with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth for a 6-1 advantage.

Blue Springs scored three runs in the sixth and added another in the seventh but couldn’t get the tying run to fall to 6-10 overall and 2-8 in the conference.

Makenna DeLany slugged a pair of solo home runs and Izzy Milligan also hit a solo homer to lead the Wildcats. Brooklyn Saysoff and losing pitcher Abby Kinzler each added two hits and Lexie Splichal doubled with an RBI.