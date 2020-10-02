Prep softball roundup: McIntosh powers Fort Osage to another win

By The Examiner staff

Fort Osage leadoff hitter Kyra McIntosh continued her power surge Thursday.

The senior slugged her seventh and eighth home runs to lead the Indians to a 17-2 rout of host Raytown in four innings.

McIntosh finished with four RBIs and scored three runs as the Indians improved to 13-10 overall and 4-3 in the Suburban Middle Six Conference.

Alysa Garlock doubled and tripled with three RBIs, and Kiley Mickey, Savannah Short (two doubles) and Bailey Rinacke each had two hits and an RBI. Dawn McIntyre doubled with an RBI.

Lindsey Barker earned the win.

The Indians built a 6-2 lead after two innings then pulled away with five runs in the third and six in the fourth.

TRUMAN 11, BELTON 0: Myel White had another big game with her arm and bat to lead the Patriots to a rout of host Belton in six innings in a Suburban Middle Six game Thursday.

White threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 15 batters with no walks. At the plate, she went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs.

Hope Albert added two hits and two RBIs, Addi Sutton and Erynn Boatright each had two hits and an RBI, Kennedy Rucker, Katie Sutton and Cece Mora each contributed two hits and Tayler Hastings had a hit and two RBIs.

The Patriots (17-8, 6-1 Middle Six) scored seven runs in the third to break a scoreless tie and ended it early on the mercy rule with four runs in the sixth.

GRAIN VALLEY 6, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 1: Grain Valley scored two runs in the first inning and slowly pulled away for a Suburban Middle Six win over host William Chrisman Thursday.

The Eagles added single runs in the third and fifth and two in the sixth inning to improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Aariana Paprocki, who went 2-for-3, singled in the seventh and later scored on Kiara Boldridge’s double for Chrisman’s run as the Bears dropped to 6-16 overall and 2-5 in the Middle Six.