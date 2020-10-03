Check This Out for Oct. 3
The Examiner
CHECK THIS OUT
Teams: Blue Springs vs. Grain Valley
Sport: High school softball
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jim Coen Field, Blue Springs High School
What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles and Blue Springs Wildcats will conclude the two-day Wildcat Scramble round-robin tournament against each other. The Eagles entered Friday’s opening games with a 16-1 mark, including a 5-4 win against the Wildcats (7-11) on Sept. 3. Each of the six teams plays all other five opponents.