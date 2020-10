The Examiner

Teams: Truman vs. Grain Valley

Sport: High school softball

When: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Grain Valley High School

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles will play host to the Truman Patriots in a battle for the Suburban Middle Six Conference lead. Grain Valley (20-3) enters with a 7-0 mark in league play, while the Patriots (17-8) are 6-1, with their only loss being 2-1 in nine innings to the Eagles on Sept. 24.