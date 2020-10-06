Prep softball roundup: Jaguars rally late to sweep season series from Wildcats

By The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South softball team claimed the season series over rival Blue Springs.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Jaguars broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and held off a potential Blue Springs rally in the seventh to claim a 6-4 win Tuesday at South.

Blue Springs strung together four hits and a South error to score three runs in the top of the sixth inning to tie it 4-4.

In the bottom of the sixth, Madelyn Ball drew a walk and advanced to second on Ella Westhoff’s sacrifice bunt. Elle Smith, who had two hits and a stolen base, tripled to score Ball with what proved to be the winning run. McKenna Lester added her fourth hit and second RBI of the day to provide an insurance run.

Brumley, whose three-run homer in the fifth inning put the Jaguars ahead 4-1, allowed two hits to Blue Springs to start the seventh but stranded the runners to preserve the win.

Lester led off the fifth with her second double and Tori Bradley walked before Brumley slugged a first-pitch strike over the left field wall to give the Jaguars the lead.

South (13-8, 8-4 Suburban Big Eight) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Elle Smith singled, stole second and scored on Lester’s hit.

Abby Kinzler hit a leadoff double to start the Blue Springs fourth inning and later scored on a South throwing error to tie it.

Brumley earned the win in relief of Breanna Barchak, allowing three hits, no walks and no runs in two innings. Barchak allowed six hits and three earned runs in five innings.

Kinzler, who suffered the loss, finished 3-for-3. Brooklyn Saysoff was 3-for-4 with a run and Lexie Splichal doubled with an RBI for the Wildcats (9-15, 3-10).

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 10, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 0: Cierra Harrison pitched her second perfect game of the season to help Lee’s Summit North clinch the Suburban Big Eight Conference title.

Harrison allowed no runners to reach base and struck out 12 as the Broncos improved to 11-1 in the conference and 23-2 overall with a rout of host Ray-Pec.

Kinsey Fiedler powered the North offense by going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs. Maddie Burton added a home run and two RBIs.

FORT OSAGE 4, BELTON 2: Fort Osage held off Belton’s seventh-inning rally to move over .500 in Suburban Middle Six Conference play.

Savannah Short had two hits and three RBIs and Ariya Morton slugged a solo home run to help the Indians (14-11, 5-4 Middle Six) build a 4-0 lead.

Belton scored two runs in the seventh but Haley Vassholz squelched the rally and finished her complete-game victory. Vassholz allowed nine hits, a walk and struck out five.

Emma James added a double and a run for the Indians.

RAYTOWN 10, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 9: Raytown scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning – two on an error – to take a 9-8 lead and then held on for a Suburban Middle Six win over visiting William Chrisman Tuesday.

Chrisman (7-17, 3-6 Middle Six) rallied for six runs in the top of the fifth to grab an 8-6 lead after Raytown led 5-1 after three innings.

Isabel Dufva went 3-for-4 – all doubles – and drove in three runs to lead the Bears. Gracie Ussery, who relieved Cameron Calhoun in the fifth inning, added two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Ariana Paprocki had a hit and two RBIs and Kiara Boldridge doubled with an RBI.