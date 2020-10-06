Truman's White no-hits Fort Osage

By The Examiner staff

Truman senior pitcher Myel White has been good all season.

On Monday, she was nearly perfect.

White fired a no-hitter – coming just a hit batter away from a perfect game – against a strong-hitting Fort Osage team in a 2-0 Suburban Middle Six victory at Adair Park.

White walked none and struck out 13, hitting Aspen Treadwell with a pitch to spoil the perfect game bid.

“Truman’s pitcher did a great job shutting us down,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Defense did a nice job keeping it to only two runs.”

White and Erynn Boatright each had two hits, including a double. Addi Sutton hit a two-run single in the second inning for the only runs the Patriots (18-8, 7-1 Middle Six) needed.

Fort Osage pitcher Anna Morton exited after three innings because of an injury. Emma James allowed just one hit and one walk and struck three in three innings of relief for the Indians (13-11, 4-4).

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 15, BLUE SPRINGS 8: Ella Wright slugged a pair of home runs and drove in five runs to spark Lee’s Summit North to a Suburban Big Eight home victory over Blue Springs Monday.

Sydney Cure added four hits, including a double and a home run, and three RBIs to help power the Broncos’ 14-hit attack.

Kelbi Meisenheimer had three hits and an RBI, Kinsey Fiedler and Sydney McGee each added two hits and an RBI and May McCoy doubled and singled and scored a run for the Broncos (22-2, 10-1 Big Eight), who have won nine straight.

The Broncos raced to a 9-1 lead but Blue Springs cut it to 9-6 with five runs in the fourth inning. North pulled away with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth.

Blue Springs (9-14, 3-9) tallied nine hits but struck out 16 times against Broncos pitcher Cierra Harrison, who allowed one walk and four earned runs.

Cejai Holland had two hits with a home run and three RBIs and Kadence Shepherd hit a two-run homer for the Wildcats. Brooklyn Saysoff singled and doubled with an RBI and Abby Kinzler added two hits.

North was coming off a title in the Blue Springs Wildcat Scramble tournament over the weekend. The Broncos defeated Blue Springs (4-3), Liberty (11-1), Park Hill South (10-2), Grain Valley (9-0) and Staley (7-1) in the six-team round-robin tournament.

Blue Springs finished 2-3, beating Park Hill South 12-10 and Staley 10-4, but losing 5-0 to Grain Valley and 10-8 to Liberty.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 9, LIBERTY NORTH 7: Tori Bradley slugged three two-run home runs and Blue Springs South withstood a Liberty North rally in the bottom of the seventh inning for a Suburban Big Eight win Monday.

Liberty North jumped to an early 2-0 lead but Bradley’s first two-run homer followed a McKenna Lester single to tie it in the fourth.

Another Lester hit preceded Bradley’s second two-run blast that capped a three-run fifth inning for a 5-2 lead.

Lester’s RBI double and another Bradley homer in the top of the seventh made it 9-2 before the Eagles made it close with five runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Madison Hoffman earned the win for the Jaguars, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits and four strikeouts.

Emily Berry doubled and scored on a pinch-hit Brooklyn Clark single for the Jaguars (13-8, 7-4 Big Eight).

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 7, BELTON 6: Gracie Ussery slugged a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Chrisman to a Suburban Middle Six walk-off home victory Monday.

Baylee Holloman and Ariana Paprocki reached base before Ussery slugged the game-winning homer.

The Bears (7-16, 3-4 Middle Six) tied it 4-4 with three runs in the fifth inning, but Belton regained a 6-4 lead with two runs in the top of the sixth.

Ussery also earned the win, allowing seven hits, three walks and three earned runs while striking out five in a complete game.

Paprocki finished with two hits and two runs and Holloman had a hit, an RBI and two runs.

GRAIN VALLEY 12, RAYTOWN 1: Crysta Hernandez threw a three-hitter and allowed three walks and no earned runs while striking out 10 to lead Grain Valley to a rout of host Raytown in a Suburban Middle Six game Monday.

The Eagles took a 4-0 lead after two innings and pulled away with two runs in the sixth and six in the seventh.

Lauren Parker was 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs and Emma Jane Ogle was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs to lead Grain Valley (20-3, 7-0 Middle Six).

Riley Downey tripled with an RBI, Cameryn Bown had a hit and two RBIs and Avery Huffman added two hits and two runs.