Fast start propels Indians past Bears

The Fort Osage softball team jumped to an early lead and never looked back in a Suburban Middle Six victory over host William Chrisman Thursday.

Anna Morton allowed just one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out six in a complete game victory.

“Anna Morton pitched a great game,” Indians coach Kelly Sullivan said after her team improved to 15-11 overall and finished 6-4 in the conference. “Savannah Short hit a home run and turned a great double play. Lindsey Barker had two key hits.”

Barker went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Short’s homer was a solo blast, and Bailey Rinacke and Keinlee Rinacke each had a hit and an RBI.

Caitlin Gentry went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Ryann Herod was 2-for-3 with a double and Chrisman’s lone run.

Fort Osage scored one run in the first inning and five in the second to take control.