Check This Out for Oct. 13

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Fort Osage

Sport: High school softball

When: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The fourth-seeded host Wildcats (10-16) face No. 5 Fort Osage (15-11) in the first round of the Class 5 District 7 Tournament. The winner advances to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Lee’s Summit North (24-3). No. 3 Truman (20-8) meets Lee’s Summit (12-12) at 2:30 also, while No. 2 Blue Springs South (16-8), the back-to-back Class 4 state champion, plays Raytown (7-17) at 4:30. This is the first year for Class 5 in softball in Missouri.