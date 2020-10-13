Fort Osage ends regular season with loss

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage softball team went into Tuesday’s first-round game in the Class 5 District 7 Tournament coming off a loss.

Smithville scored single runs in each of the final three innings to down the Indians 6-3 in their regular season finale Monday at Fort Osage.

Fort Osage scored twice in the second inning on Aspen Treadwell’s two-run double to cut the deficit to 3-2.

After Smithville scored a run in the top of the fifth inning to make it 4-2, Lindsey Barker hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to again make it a one-run game.

Smithville, though, scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.

Kiley Mickey added two hits and scored a run and Alysa Garlock doubled for Fort Osage, which finished the regular season 15-12.

Indians starter Haley Vassholz went the distance, allowing nine hits, one walk and just three earned runs while striking out four.