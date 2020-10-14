Check This Out for Oct. 14

The Examiner

Teams: Blue Springs vs. Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school softball

When: 4 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The fourth-seeded host Wildcats (11-16), after a 13-5 win over Fort Osage in the first round, face the top-seeded Lee’s Summit North Broncos (24-3) in a Class 5 District 7 semifinal. The winner advances to Thursday’s 4 p.m. championship against Blue Springs South (18-8) or Lee's Summit (13-12), Check examiner.net/sports for stories on the first-round games.