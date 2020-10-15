Check This Out for Oct. 15

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North

Sport: High school softball

When: 4 p.m. Thursday

Where: Blue Springs High School

What’s on the line: The second-seeded Blue Springs South Jaguars (18-8) meet the Suburban Big Eight rival and top-seeded Lee’s Summit North Broncos (25-3) in the Class 5 District 7 championship game. The Jaguars and Broncos split the two conference games this year, with the Broncos winning 10-0 on Sept. 22 and the defending back-to-back state champion Jaguars winning 16-7 on Oct. 8. Check examiner.net/sports for stories on the semifinal games.