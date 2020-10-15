Eagles cruise into district final

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley softball team had little trouble reaching the Class 4 District 7 championship game.

The Eagles erupted for 14 runs in the first inning to rout St. Teresa’s Academy 18-0 in three innings in Wednesday’s semifinal at Belton High School.

Hailey Hemme pitched a three-inning no-hitter, walking two and striking out seven as the Eagles advanced to Friday’s 4 p.m. championship game against former Missouri River Valley Conference West rival Harrisonville, a 19-13 winner over William Chrisman in the other semifinal.

Grain Valley slugged two home runs and four doubles among their 16 hits while improving to 24-4.

Avery Huffman and Cameryn Bown each went 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs. Huffman drove in three runs and Bown had two RBIs.

Malia Gutierrez (two doubles) and Riley Downey (one double) each went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. BriLeigh Sims was 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs, Mackenzie Keller was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Ella Clyman had one hit and three RBIs.

HARRISONVILLE 19, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 13: William Chrisman scored nine runs in the first inning but couldn’t make it stand up in a Class 4 District 7 semifinal Wednesday.

Harrisonville erased a 9-3 deficit with eight runs in the third inning to grab an 11-9 lead. Chrisman cut it to 11-10 with a run in the fourth inning but the Wildcats responded with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Chrisman scored three runs in the fifth to pull within 15-13 but Harrisonville (12-13) pulled away with four runs in the sixth.

“That was a tough one to lose,” Chrisman coach Lindsey Ramsey said. “Our girls played hard and came out with a lot of momentum, just couldn't quite hold on to the lead. We have a great group of seniors that will be missed, but looking forward to building up for next season.”

Ryann Herod and Kiara Boldridge each went 3-for-5 with two RBIs to lead the Bears, who finished the season 8-19. Cameron Calhoun had three hits and an RBI, Gracie Ussery added two hits and an RBI and Aariana Paprocki, Baylee Holloman and Clarissa Etter each had a hit and an RBI for the Bears, who also drew nine walks to go along with 14 hits.

Chrisman pounded out 16 hits in an 18-3, four-inning win over Raytown South in the first-round game on Tuesday.

Calhoun allowed two hits in three innings for the win in the circle and went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs at the plate to lead the Bears past the Cardinals.

Boldridge was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs; Herod was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs; Ussery had four hits, two RBIs and four runs; and Paprocki had a double and an RBI.

Leading 3-1, the Bears pulled away with eight runs in the second inning.