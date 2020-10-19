No-hitter puts Eagles into state quarterfinals

By The Examiner staff

Grain Valley pitcher Avery Huffman got a lot of support from her offense early.

And she was able to keep Harrisonville stymied as she and Hailey Hemme combined on a no-hitter to lead the Eagles to a 9-0 victory in the Class 4 District 7 softball championship Friday at Belton High School.

Grain Valley scored all nine runs in the first three innings and let Huffman and Hemme finish it off as the Eagles (25-4) advanced to Thursday’s Class 4 state quarterfinal against Platte County (20-1).

“We played great. Our team had energy all game long,” Grain Valley coach Garrett Ogle said. “They played with a purpose and had their goal in mind.”

Huffman, who helped herself with a double and an RBI, went six innings, walking four and striking out 10. Hemme finished off the no-hitter with two strikeouts in a perfect seventh inning.

The Eagles scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second and two more in the third to give them all the support they needed.

BriLeigh Sims went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs to lead the Eagles. Ella Clyman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Lauren Parker and Malia Gutierrez each had a hit and two RBIs, and Cameryn Bown had one hit, two stolen bases and two runs.

“It was an all-around great team win,” Ogle said. “We still have things to accomplish and they know that their season is not over yet and we are ready to get back to work.”

Grain Valley travels to Platte County at 5 p.m. Thursday. The winner will meet Bolivar (16-6) or Webb City (25-5) in a state semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined.