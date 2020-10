The Examiner

Teams: Grain Valley vs. Platte County

Sport: High school softball

When: 5 p.m. Thursday

Where: Platte County High School, Platte City

What’s on the line: The Grain Valley Eagles (25-4), Class 4 District 7 champions, travel to Platte County (20-1) to meet the District 8 champion Pirates in a Class 4 state quarterfinal game. The winner meets Bolivar (16-6) or Webb City (25-5) in a state semifinal Saturday.