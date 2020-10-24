Check This Out for Oct. 24

The Examiner

CHECK THIS OUT

Teams: Lee’s Summit North vs. Springfield Kickapoo

Sport: High school softball

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lee’s Summit North High School

What’s on the line: The Kickapoo Chiefs (24-3) travel from Springfield to face the Broncos (27-3) in a Class 5 state semifinal. This is the first state softball final four appearance for each school. The winner advances to the state championship game against Columbia Rock Bridge (27-0) or Marquette (9-3) at noon Oct. 29 at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield.