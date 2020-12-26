2020 Softball Player of the Year: Duo powered Broncos on run to state

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

It was nearly impossible to think of shortstop Kinsey Fiedler this season, without thinking of pitcher Cierra Harrison, who each played such a key role in Lee’s Summit North’s Class 4 state second-place finish.

Fiedler, a senior who will take her all-state talent to the University of Washington, led by example. She was equal parts cheerleader, friend and teammate. And the one player you want up to bat in the key part of the game, or fielding the ball that leads to a dramatic out.

Harrison, a junior, was one of the most dominating pitchers in the state, and with Fiedler and Co., backing her in the field and at the plate, they proved to be a dynamic duo who will also share The Examiner’s 2020 Softball Player of the Year award.

Fiedler hit .417 with 43 hits – three triples, eight doubles and a state-leading and school-record 17 home runs, the second most for a single season in state history. She scored 49 runs and drove home 41 from her leadoff spot in the lineup. She sported a .508 on-base percentage to go with her 1.049 slugging percentage for a 1.557 OPS and stole 18 bases.

Harrison struck out 272 batters in 161 1/3 innings and allowed just 30 runs. She was 27-3 with one save and a 1.30 ERA. She holds the school record for strikeouts and threw five shutouts, two perfect games and one no-hitter in the Suburban Big Eight, arguably the toughest conference in the state.

“Kinsey and Cierra are great players and great teammates,” North coach John Gage said during the season. “As a coach, it’s great to have a team leader like Kinsey and a pitcher like Cierra you can give the ball to every day and expect a great performance.”

The two friends and teammates seemed more excited about sharing the award than actually winning it.

“To share it with Cierra is pretty cool, because Cierra is a stud,” said Fiedler, who was listed as the top recruit in the nation by flosoftball.com. “I’m glad she’s on my team. I wouldn’t want to go up to the plate and face that nasty stuff she’s throwing.

“I’ve watched her grow as a person and a player the last three years and she was just unbelievable this year. I’m going to miss watching her next year, but I’ll keep my eye on her and the Broncos from Washington.”

Harrison, who has yet to select a college, shared Fiedler’s enthusiasm.

“Sharing it with Kinsey is so cool,” Harrison said. “She is such a great person and teammate. She keeps us all going on the bench, she goes out and grabs a bat after one of our girls gets a hit and she keeps us fired up during the game.

“Kinsey is everything you could ever ask for in a teammate or a friend. I’m really going to miss her – we’re all going to miss her.”

Harrison said the honor will always have a special place in her North legacy.

“I can’t even begin to tell you what this means to me personally,” Harrison said. “I’m still hurting from our (1-0 loss) in the state championship game. We wanted to send all our seniors out with a big win, and we had a great season, but it would have been greater if we had won it all.

“This honor is going to make me work even harder in the offseason. I don’t think I can work any harder than I have in the past, but I’m going to work so hard this offseason to hopefully be a part of a state championship next year.

“And we can call Kinsey and all celebrate on the phone!”

2020 Examiner All-Area Softball

FIRST TEAM

Position, Name, Year, Team, Accomplishments

• Pitcher: Cierra Harrison, jr., Lee's Summit North — 23-3, 1 save, 1.30 ERA, 272 strikeouts, 32 walks, 0.657 WHIP, 5 shutouts, 3 no-hitters (2 perfect games), 161 1/3 innings, school record for strikeouts; hit .438, 3 doubles, 1 HR, 8 RBIs, 1.250 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district; all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team; 2020 Examiner Co-Player of the Year.

• Pitcher: Myel White, sr., Truman — 15-5, 1 save, 0.45 ERA (only 9 earned runs allowed), 246 strikeouts, 16 walks, 0.637 WHIP, 10 shutouts, 141 1/3 innings; hit .378, 8 doubles, 6 HR, 29 RBIs, .470 on-base percentage, .695 slugging percentage, 1.165 OPS, All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team; Missouri Western commit.

• Pitcher: Hailey Hemme, soph., Grain Valley — 12-2, 2 saves, 1.19 ERA, 141 strikeouts, 35 walks, 0.894 WHIP, multiple no-hitters, 88 1/3 innings; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; all-region, MFPCA Class 4 All-State second team.

• Catcher: Tori Bradley, sr., Blue Springs South — .452, 12 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HR, 33 RBIs, 42 hits, 16 runs, threw out 66% of runners trying to steal, .474 on-base percentage, .827 slugging percentage, 1.302 OPS, .990 fielding percentage (only 1 error); All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region; MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team.

• Catcher: Sydney Cure, sr., Lee's Summit North — .389, 12 doubles, 4 HR, 28 RBIs, 18 runs, only 7 strikeouts, .988 fielding percentage, .472 on-base percentage, .656 slugging percentage, 1.127 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, second team all-region.

• Infielder: Erynn Boatright, soph., Truman — .443, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 2 HR, 24 RBIs, 25 runs, 8 stolen bases, only 5 strikeouts in 108 plate appearances, .477 on-base percentage, .629 slugging percentage, 1.106 OPS; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district, all-region.

• Infielder: Kinsey Fiedler, sr., Lee's Summit North — .417, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 17 HR (second most for a single season in state history, school record), 41 RBIs, 49 runs, 18 stolen bases, 18 walks, .508 on-base percentage, 1.049 slugging percentage, 1.557 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team (four-time all-state); committed to University of Washington (listed as No. 1 recruit in the nation by flosoftball.com); 2020 Examiner Co-Player of the Year.

• Infielder: Halle Howes, sr., Lee's Summit North — .471, 12 doubles, 8 HR, 43 RBIs, 33 runs, .505 on-base percentage, .824 slugging percentage, 1.328 OPS, .987 fielding percentage (only 1 error); All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, all-region, MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team.

• Infielder: BriLeigh Sims, sr., Grain Valley — .440, 11 doubles, 2 triples, 6 HR, 42 RBIs (school single-season record), 37 runs, .467 on-base percentage, .770 slugging percentage, 1.237 OPS; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; all-region, MFPCA Class 4 All-State second team.• Outfielder: Maddie Burton, sr., Lee's Summit North — .365, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 34 RBIs, 24 runs, 10 walks, .431 on-base percentage, .587 slugging percentage, 1.018 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district, second team all-region.

• Outfielder: McKenna Lester, sr., Blue Springs South — .449, 13 doubles, 5 HR, 32 RBIs, 40 hits, 31 runs, .485 on-base percentage, .764 slugging percentage, 1.249 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; all-region; MFPCA Class 5 All-State second team.

• Outfielder: Kyra McIntosh, sr., Fort Osage — .391, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 8 HR, 21 RBIs, 37 runs, 14 stolen bases,.481 on-base percentage, .805 slugging percentage, 1.286 OPS, 1.000 fielding percentage (no errors); All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district.

• Outfielder: Elle Smith, jr., Blue Springs South — .420, 1 double, 5 triples, 11 RBIs, 37 hits, 38 runs, 30 stolen bases, 14 walks, .500 on-base percentage, .545 slugging percentage, 1.045 OPS; All-Suburban Big Eight; all-district; all-region; MFPCA Class 5 All-State first team.

• Utility: Avery Huffman, jr., Grain Valley — .330, 7 doubles, 7 triples, 1 HR, 21 RBIs, 28 runs, 6 stolen bases, .419 on-base percentage, .602 slugging percentage, 1.021 OPS; 10-3, 1.72 ERA, 123 strikeouts, 39 walks as pitcher; All-Suburban Middle Six, all-district; all-region.

• Utility: Bailey Brumley, jr., Blue Springs South — .375, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 3 HR, 21 RBIs, 22 runs, .380 on-base percentage, .590 slugging percentage, .971 OPS, only 1 error at first base; 5-1, 5.49 ERA as pitcher; All-Suburban Big Eight, all-district.

SECOND TEAM

Position, Name, Year, Team

• Catcher: Riley Downey, sr., Grain Valley

• Catcher: Addy Sutton, fresh., Truman

• Catcher: Karlie Romines, sr., Oak Grove

• Infielder: Karli Allin, soph., St. Michael the Archangel

• Infielder: Emily Berry, soph., Blue Springs South

• Infielder: Kiara Boldridge, soph., William Chrisman

• Infielder: Alysa Garlock, jr., Fort Osage

• Infielder: Brooklyn Saysoff, soph., Blue Springs

• Infielder: Katie Sutton, jr., Truman

• Outfielder: Cameryn Bown, soph., Grain Valley

• Outfielder: Sydney McGee, sr., Lee's Summit North

• Outfielder: Lauren Parker, jr., Grain Valley

• Outfielder: Kennedy Rucker, sr., Truman

• Outfielder: Ella Westhoff, fresh., Blue Springs South

• Utility: Abby Kinzler, sr., Blue Springs

• Utility: Gracie Ussery, sr., William Chrisman

• DP: CeCe Mora, soph., Truman

HONORABLE MENTION

Blue Springs: Kadence Shepherd, fresh., IF; MaKenna DeLany, soph., OF; Cejai Holland, soph., IF; Izzy Milligan, jr., OF; Lexie Splichal, soph., OF; Blue Springs South: Lauren Good, jr., IF; Abbie Wilhelm, fresh., utility; Fort Osage: Lindsay Barker, jr., OF; Emma James, jr., P/IF; Savannah Short, jr., IF; Grain Valley: Malia Gutierrez, sr., IF; Emma Jane Ogle, fresh., IF; McKenah Sears, fresh., DP/utility; Lee's Summit North: May McCoy, soph., IF; Kelbi Meisenheimer, jr., OF; Logan Turner, jr., IF; St. Michael the Archangel: Marisa Martin, jr., IF; Delaney Stott, jr., IF; Lauren Rybowicz, jr., OF; Aubrey Rogers, jr., C; Truman: Tayler Hastings, sr., C/OF; William Chrisman: Cameron Calhoun, sr., utlity; Isabel Dufva, fresh., OF; Caitlin Gentry, sr., OF; Ryann Herod, sr., C; Baylee Holloman, sr., OF; Aariana Paprocki, fresh., IF.