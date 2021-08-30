High school softball scores, schedule and top performers
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCORES
ROCKWOOD SUMMIT INVITATIONAL
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Blue Springs South 6, Kelly-Benton 1
Blue Springs South 15, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Blue Springs South 17, Carthage 5
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Blue Springs South 4, Liberty North 2
Rockwood Summit 8, Blue Springs South 0 (championship)
GREATER KANSAS CITY SUBURBAN INVITATIONAL
At Adair Park
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Pool A (Field 1)
Park Hill 15, William Chrisman 0
Park Hill 10, Oak Grove 3
Oak Grove 6, William Chrisman 5
Pool F
Grain Valley 7, Chillicothe 1
Grain Valley 16, Pleasant Hill 0
Pool G
Lee’s Summit North 9, Oak Park 1
Lee’s Summit North 18, Odessa 0
Pool H
Centralia 18, Truman 3
Kearney 6, Truman 5
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Gold Bracket
Grain Valley 4, Lee's Summit North 2 (11 innings)
Grain Valley 10, Lee's Summit West 7
Liberty 6, Grain Valley 3
Lee's Summit North 19, Kearney 6
Park Hill 7, Lee's Summit North 2
Bronze Bracket
Truman 6, Belton 1
Truman 16, Harrisonville 1
Truman 7, Pleasant Hill 1
Raytown 15, William Chrisman 8
St. Teresa's Academy 14, William Chrisman 11
MONDAY, AUG. 30
4:30 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill (at Skyline Field)
Grandview Tournament
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park
4:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington
5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
TOP PERFORMERS
• Elle Smith, Blue Springs South: 3-4, 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases in 15-0 win over Fort Zumwalt South
• Bailey Brumley, Blue Springs South: 3-hit complete game, 8 strikeouts in 15-0 win over Fort Zumwalt South
• Elle Smith, Blue Springs South: 2-3, 3 runs, stolen base in 17-5 win over Carthage
• Emily Berry, Blue Springs South: 3-4, 2 RBIs in 17-5 win over Carthage
• Emily Berry, Blue Springs South: 2-3, 3 RBIs in 4-2 win over Liberty North
• Madison Hoffman, Blue Springs South: 3-3, triple, RBI, 2 runs in 4-2 win over Liberty North
• Izzy Dufva, William Chrisman: 2-3, triple, HR, 3 RBIs in 15-8 loss to Raytown
• Kiara Boldridge, William Chrisman, 2-3, two doubles, 3 RBIs in 14-11 loss to St. Teresa's Academy