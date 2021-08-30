High school softball scores, schedule and top performers

The Examiner

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL SCORES

ROCKWOOD SUMMIT INVITATIONAL

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Blue Springs South 6, Kelly-Benton 1

Blue Springs South 15, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Blue Springs South 17, Carthage 5

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Blue Springs South 4, Liberty North 2

Rockwood Summit 8, Blue Springs South 0 (championship)

GREATER KANSAS CITY SUBURBAN INVITATIONAL

At Adair Park

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Pool A (Field 1)

Park Hill 15, William Chrisman 0

Park Hill 10, Oak Grove 3

Oak Grove 6, William Chrisman 5

Pool F

Grain Valley 7, Chillicothe 1

Grain Valley 16, Pleasant Hill 0

Pool G

Lee’s Summit North 9, Oak Park 1

Lee’s Summit North 18, Odessa 0

Pool H

Centralia 18, Truman 3

Kearney 6, Truman 5

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Gold Bracket

Grain Valley 4, Lee's Summit North 2 (11 innings)

Grain Valley 10, Lee's Summit West 7

Liberty 6, Grain Valley 3

Lee's Summit North 19, Kearney 6

Park Hill 7, Lee's Summit North 2

Bronze Bracket

Truman 6, Belton 1

Truman 16, Harrisonville 1

Truman 7, Pleasant Hill 1

Raytown 15, William Chrisman 8

St. Teresa's Academy 14, William Chrisman 11

MONDAY, AUG. 30

4:30 p.m. — Staley at Blue Springs

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill (at Skyline Field)

Grandview Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grandview

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill South

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lexington

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown South

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

4 p.m. — Harrisonville at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Sherwood vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

TOP PERFORMERS

• Elle Smith, Blue Springs South: 3-4, 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases in 15-0 win over Fort Zumwalt South

• Bailey Brumley, Blue Springs South: 3-hit complete game, 8 strikeouts in 15-0 win over Fort Zumwalt South

• Elle Smith, Blue Springs South: 2-3, 3 runs, stolen base in 17-5 win over Carthage

• Emily Berry, Blue Springs South: 3-4, 2 RBIs in 17-5 win over Carthage

• Emily Berry, Blue Springs South: 2-3, 3 RBIs in 4-2 win over Liberty North

• Madison Hoffman, Blue Springs South: 3-3, triple, RBI, 2 runs in 4-2 win over Liberty North

• Izzy Dufva, William Chrisman: 2-3, triple, HR, 3 RBIs in 15-8 loss to Raytown

• Kiara Boldridge, William Chrisman, 2-3, two doubles, 3 RBIs in 14-11 loss to St. Teresa's Academy