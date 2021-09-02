Avery Huffman's one-hitter highlights Grain Valley softball's senior night win over Oak Grove

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Senior nights don't get much more special than this for Grain Valley coach Garrett Ogle and standout starter Avery Huffman.

Ogle watched his Eagles claim a 4-0 victory over visiting Oak Grove Wednesday night, along with savoring the moment of his first senior players who were freshmen when he took over the program four years ago.

One of those seniors is Huffman, who starred on the mound. She had 14 strikeouts, allowed just one hit and helped the Eagles improve to 6-1 with a win against their former conference rivals.

"This is really special, for all our seniors and all our teammates," said Huffman, who has not allowed an earned run this season. "I still can't believe I'm a senior. They say to enjoy it all because it goes by so fast, and it went by fast for me."

Ogle took a special moment after the win to congratulate his players and reflect on the past four years.

"This is a special group of players, and a special group of seniors," Ogle said. "It's chilling to me that this is year four. I can't believe it. I remember when all our seniors were freshmen, and it's been so much fun watching them grow as players and young ladies. I am so proud of them."

The Eagles took advantage of five Oak Grove errors to support Huffman, as none of their runs were earned.

Jenny Hattey had an RBI single after an error in the fourth inning and Emma Jane Ogle followed an error with a run-scoring double in the fourth.

"We have to get our offense going because we're going to Blue Springs (Thursday) and they are a very good team – with pitching, defense and they can swing the bats,” Ogle said. “You can't ask for any more than what we got from Avery, and our defense was great. We just need to start swinging the bats better."

While first-year Oak Grove coach Megan Howard was thrilled with starter Kathrine Hulse's performance on the mound, she had hoped for a better defensive showing.

"One of our strengths this season has been our defense," Howard said after the Panthers fell to 1-5. "We struggled tonight, and that's a shame because Kathrine was a machine out there."

The Panthers' lone hit was a leadoff single by Alahna Wilson in the top of the sixth inning to spoil Huffman’s no-hitter.

"We lost, but at least we did get one hit," Wilson said. "That was special for me. We just wish we could have won for Kathrine because she pitched a great game."

Hulse allowed four hits and had three strikeouts.