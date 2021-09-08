Bailey Brumley does it all to power Blue Springs South softball past Lee's Summit West

With one majestic swing of the bat, Blue Springs South senior Bailey Brumley put an exclamation point to one of the best single-game performances of her high school softball career.

Brumley went 3-for-3, with a sacrifice fly, two singles, three runs scored, six RBIs and a game-ending three-run homer in a mercy rule 17-0 victory over Suburban Big Eight rival Lee's Summit West Tuesday night in the conference opener for both teams.

She also allowed just four hits and added four strikeouts in pitching a four-inning shutout.

And the most special moment came when a grinning Brumley crossed home plate, was mobbed by her teammates and was then able to pick out a distinct voice from the crowd.

"That was my mom Kristen," Brumley said. "She's my mom, my sister, my best friend – she means the world to me. When I do something out on the field, I can always hear her, 'Yay!' from the stands, and that means so much to me.

“And so do the girls on the this team. We have had so many great teams the past four years, but I have never had as much fun as I have had this year with this group. They're crazy, and funny and know when to get serious – like we did this afternoon."

More:Here are the 10 high school softball players to watch in Eastern Jackson County in 2021

The Jaguars made sure they would leave the field with a 10-2 overall record and 1-0 mark in conference. Brumley retired the Titans in order in the top of the first, then sat back in the dugout as the Jaguars put 10 runs on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning.

"That was amazing," said Brumley, who had an RBI single and sacrifice fly in two at-bats in the inning. "My girls went out and really took care of me, just like they have all season."

The biggest hit of the inning came when first baseman Shayla Phillips struck a bases-loaded double to score three more runs.

"Coach Williams has created a great softball culture here and we are all so honored to be a part of it," said Phillips, who also singled. "We did everything you need to do to win a game, especially a big conference game – offense, defense, base running and great pitching from Bailey.

"And we have so much chemistry on this team. We love each other so much and I think that makes us want to work even harder."

The Jaguars scored 10 runs off starter Taylor Pennell, who brought a 3-0 record into the game.

She lasted one inning. Reliever Aliyah Robinson pitched the remainder of the game, allowing seven runs in three innings, including Brumley's walk-off blast.

"The girls really played well tonight against a very good Lee's Summit West team," Williams said of the Titans (4-3, 0-1). "Bailey came out firing! She was really throwing hard, and you could sense the excitement from her teammates after her first inning on the mound.

"Then we get 10 runs in the first inning, which is huge for any pitcher. And for Bailey, it allowed her to attack the outside of the plate, and she was so successful. She was loose, having fun and wound up pitching a great game with a lot of offensive support.”

Several Jaguars had big nights at the plate. Elle Smith and Lauren Good each finished with two singles; Madison Hoffman had a single and two walks; Emily Berry and Taylor Borovac each added a double and a single; and Ella Westhoff tripled and singled.