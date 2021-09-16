Truman softball succumbs to late Pleasant Hill rally in pitchers' duel

For six innings goose eggs ruled the Adair Park scoreboard while two dominating pitchers ruled on the mound.

Through the first six innings, Truman's Mattie Sharp allowed two hits and no runs while Pleasant Hill starter Brooke Shifflett had 13 strikeouts and had allowed just three hits and no runs.

That all changed in the top of the seventh when the Chicks sent eight batters to the plate, collected five hits and scored three runs on their way to a 3-1 non-conference win over the Patriots.

Truman did manage to score an unearned run in the bottom of the seventh following a walk to Anna West and two infield errors – the fourth of the game for Pleasant Hill – but Shifflett coaxed an infield pop-up from Cece Mora, which she caught near home plate, to end the game.

"Softball is a funny game," Truman coach Dan Harper said, managing a smile, but certainly not laughing. "The last time we played them, with the same two pitchers on the mound, we won 7-1. Go figure. I was talking to Christy (Reeves, the Pleasant Hill coach) about that and we agreed, the team that wins is the team whose pitcher is on that day.

"And today, their pitcher turned in a real power performance, and Mattie pitched well enough to win but they got those three runs in the seventh and won the game."

Shifflett pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the second when two infield errors placed Truman runners on first and second base.

She then struck out the next three Patriots.

"Brooke threw a great game, and was really focused that inning," Reece said, after the Chicks improved to 6-7. "She's been really good all season. Dan even came over to me and asked, 'Has she been pitching like that all season?' and I told him yes, except for that game against his team."

When asked about the last out of the game, with the tying runs on second and third base, Shifflett grinned.

"When she hit that pop-up, I called for it," Shifflett said, "that was all mine!"

While she was disappointed with the outcome, Truman's Sharp was proud of the way she pitched and how her teammates backed her in the field, with three sensational defensive gems – from third baseman Katie Sutton, center fielder West and right fielder Addie Masters.

"Our girls always play great," Sharp said. "I'm disappointed in myself because the hit that knocked in the first two runs came back up the middle and I should have fielded it."

With runners on second and third and one out, Pleasant Hill's Addison Meeks hit a line drive through the pitcher’s circle to score two runs.

She then scored on a double by Harley Gentry, who entered the game at third base after the Chicks' Laney McDaniel took a line drive off the bat of Sutton off her chest and had to leave the game in the third inning.

"I've fielded a lot of balls up the middle and should have fielded that one," Sharp said. "If I had, we might have won, or at least still been playing."