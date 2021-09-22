Blue Springs South softball bounces back quickly, tops Lee's Summit North

The smiles, the intricate handshakes – a different one for each teammate – and the choreographed dance moves were back for the Blue Springs South softball team Tuesday afternoon.

And that was before their 4-1 Suburban Big Eight win at Lee's Summit North.

Monday afternoon at home, the Jaguars were blanked 5-0 by crosstown rival Blue Springs.

On Tuesday, they headed to North and had to face Cierra Harrison, a two-time all-state pitcher who made a verbal commitment to Missouri over the weekend after helping lead the Broncos to a state runner-up finish last season.

So how would the Jaguars respond?

Team leader Bailey Brumley hit a two-run homer. Lauren Good collected a satisfying RBI single, after Brumley was walked intentionally to bring her to the plate. And sophomore pitcher Maddy Duvall, who allowed no earned runs in the complete-game effort, starred in the circle.

"This is just a fun group to be around," Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said of her Jaguars, who improved to 18-4 overall and 5-2 in the conference. "They have fun, and what you see is what you get with these girls. They love to be around each other – on and off the field – and they have a good time.

"Monday was tough, because we didn't play the way we're capable of playing. But I knew Monday would affect how we would play today."

The Jaguars took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Ella Westhoff's RBI bunt with the bases loaded.

Brumley then hit a laser beam over the 200-foot mark in center field that drove home two runs, and Good collected that RBI single after Brumley was walked in front of her plate appearance.

"I hit behind Bailey and they are always walking her to get to me," said a grinning Good as Brumley chuckled in the background. "It always kind of gets to me, and it really makes me want to get a hit. And I was able to get one today."

Brumley said she was surprised her blast to center cleared the wall for a home run.

"It wasn't hit very high," Brumley said, as Good quickly chimed in, "But she couldn't have hit it any harder."

The ball was hit so hard it stuck in the hillside behind the center field 200-foot mark, as a fan went out and retrieved it.

"We had a bad game yesterday, but we weren't going to let it affect us today," Brumley added. "We like to have fun. I don't know if I've ever been on a team where all the girls get together as well as we do. We're having a lot of success, and so many of our players are new, and they're the reason we have been so successful."

One big reason is Duvall, who entered the game with a 1.40 earned run average.

"My defense was great today and I was really happy when we scored that run in the second inning, and it was so cool to see Bailey hit that homer," Duvall said. "I wasn't sure it if was going to go over the fence or not, but she can't hit a ball any harder than she hit that one."

Duvall, who improved to 5-0 on the season, lost her shutout on a rare infield error in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"All I wanted to do was win, and help us come back after that loss to Blue Springs," Duvall said.

Her most impressive inning came in the bottom of the fourth when Logan Turner and May McCoy hit back-to-back singles.

She didn't panic, though, and retired the next three Broncos on infield pop-ups.

"That was a big inning for South," North coach John Gage said after his team fell to 15-8 and 4-3. "We had some opportunities, and their pitcher kept making big pitches to get us out. The only run we scored was unearned, so that shows you how well she was pitching today."