Fort Osage softball's offensive barrage overwhelms Chrisman

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

Usually when a softball team gives up nine runs and commits three errors that means it was a rough night.

That’s what happened to Fort Osage in its Suburban Middle Six Conference contest with the William Chrisman Bears Monday at Ross Family Field. However, those runs and errors didn't end up hurting the Indians at all.

In fact, they scored a whopping 27 runs on 22 hits en route to a 27-9 mercy-rule win in six innings.

It was an experience that senior Madison Hasty and sophomore Ariya Morton had never had before.

“It’s hard to stay aggressive after being up by that much,” Morton said. “But we kept our heads in it. It was a conference game, so we had to keep going.”

Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan was also new to any of her teams putting up 27 runs, 22 of which came in two innings combined.

“I have maybe coached one where we scored 20, but 27 is ridiculous,” Sullivan said. “We had to keep going because William Chrisman was scoring every inning.

“(In the sixth inning), the girls just thought enough is enough.”

Fort Osage scored at least one run in all six innings, including eight in the second and 13 in the sixth. The Indians (15-7, 4-1) took advantage of 10 Chrisman errors, several wild pitches and were aggressive on the base paths with 10 stolen bases.

“Our base running was a lot better today than it has been a while,” Sullivan said. “They would not just get one base but two when they could.”

The Indians trailed 3-1 after the first inning before Dawn McIntyre blasted a two-run home run over the left-field fence to highlight an eight-run second inning for the Indians. It was 9-3 after Fort Osage starter Madison Hasty pitched a scoreless bottom half of the inning.

The Bears tried to battle back in the third when senior Kiara Boldridge hit a rocket over the center-field fence for a two-run homer to cut the deficit to 10-5. But that was as close as the Bears could get.

Fort Osage put up one run each in the third and fourth innings, three in the fifth and Morton hit a two-run homer over the center-field wall to cap the 13-run sixth.

“That really didn’t feel like a home run hit,” Morton said. “It was a blooper. I thought she was going to catch it.”

Meanwhile, Hasty had a quality start in the circle, allowing three earned runs (six unearned) on nine hits and one walk while striking out five. She also helped herself out at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs.

“I thought I did my job at the plate but I thought I could have done better at the mound,” Hasty said. “Ariya definitely helped me with my pitching location. She did really well with call pitches. I just threw to what she called.”

Anna Morton was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Lindsey Barker was 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs and Bailee Rinacke was 2-for-4 with three runs to help power the Indians.

For Chrisman, Boldridge led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Alex Hawley was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.