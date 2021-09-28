Prep softball roundup: Elle Smith's extra-base hits propel Jaguars to Suburban Big Eight softball win

The Examiner staff

Blue Springs South center fielder Elle Smith may be known as a slap hitter.

But that doesn’t mean the Indiana University-committed senior doesn’t get any extra-base hits.

Smith stroked a pair of triples and used her speed for an inside-the-park home run to help the Jaguars rally for a 17-7 Suburban Big Eight road victory Monday.

Smith finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, a sacrifice and two RBIs.

“She also came up big defensively, running down four outs in center field,” Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said of her returning all-state outfielder.

After Smith tripled and scored on an error in the top of the first inning, a pair of South errors helped the Trojans grab a 4-1 lead.

Ella Westhoff singled with one out in the third before Smith hit her inside-the-park home run to cut the deficit to 4-3.

South grabbed the lead with four runs in the fourth and never looked back to improve to 20-4 overall and 7-2 in the conference.

Mya Bristow, who finished with four RBIs, broke it open with a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning.

Westhoff and Emily Berry each finished with three hits. Berry’s included a double and an RBI. Madison Hoffman was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Maddy Duvall earned the win in relief of starter Abbie Wilhelm, allowing one hit and two earned runs while striking out five in three innings. Hoffman earned the save, allowing two hits and one run while fanning three in two innings.

BLUE SPRINGS 5, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 2: Blue Springs erupted for five runs in the third inning and made it stand behind Peyton Jones’ pitching for a Suburban Big Eight road victory Monday.

Jones allowed just four hits and two runs while striking out five in a complete-game victory.

Makenna DeLany began the five-run rally with a leadoff single. After Cejai Holland reached on an error, Presley Ziegenbein drew a bases-loaded walk, Izzy Milligan hit a two-run single and Emma Bowen capped it with an RBI single.

“The defense did a great job of holding the lead the rest of the game,” Blue Springs coach Anna Cole said after her team improved to 13-7 overall and 5-3 in the conference.

GRAIN VALLEY 7, BELTON 2: Grain Valley scored two runs in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and cruised to a Suburban Middle Six victory behind Avery Huffman’s 15 strikeouts.

Huffman allowed just one hit – a home run – two walks and two runs in the complete-game victory. She also helped herself with a hit and an RBI.

BriLeigh Sims went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Mackenzie Keller was 3-for-4 with two runs. Lauren Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and a run, Ella Clyman added two hits, an RBI and a run, and Mikayla Chairez and McKenah Sears each added a hit and an RBI for the Eagles (22-4, 5-0 Middle Six).