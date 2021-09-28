Truman softball staves off upset bid by rival Chrisman

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The William Chrisman softball team had some roadblocks to overcome during their Tuesday afternoon contest against crosstown rival Truman.

The Bears had lost in a 27-9 blowout game against Fort Osage the day before and were on an eight-game losing streak against the Patriots dating back to 2015.

Chrisman was on the cusp over leaping those hurdles when it had runners at first and second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Bears trailed 5-4 after leading for most of the contest.

Rosie Solomon was at the plate with the chance to tie the game with a base hit. However, Truman starting pitcher Maddie Sharp snuck a pitch by the left fielder for a strikeout as the Patriots escaped with a 5-4 victory.

“I am super proud of all of our players. They played really hard,” Chrisman head coach Lindsey Ramsey said. “I told them to give 100 percent at the beginning of the game – that’s all we can do. That’s exactly what they did.”

Although the Patriots had won by an average of 11 runs per game in their last eight against Chrisman, head coach Dan Harper knew that the rivalry game would be a tough one.

“It is a rivalry game, so you always know you’re going to get it,” Harper said. “We just made the hits and made the plays when we needed to.”

Chrisman starting pitcher Kiara Boldridge was the tough-luck losing pitcher as she pitched well after surrendering 14 runs (10 earned) against the Indians. She gave up five runs (four earned) on seven hits, walked five and struck out three.

“The spin of the pitches and the pitches in general were different from the first time we faced her,” Truman cleanup hitter Cece Mora said. “She was keeping the ball down.”

Boldridge helped her own cause in the bottom of the first when she crushed a two-run home run over the center field wall in the first.

She kept the Truman hitters off balance for the first four innings, only allowing an RBI groundout from third baseman Katie Sutton as Annali West scored after Boldridge got the out at first.

“She’s a strong kid,” Ramsey said of Boldridge, who is also an all-state wrestler. “She’s got a strong work ethic and she was ready for the ball. She got it done for us today and did a great job.”

It was a pitchers’ duel going into the fifth as Chrisman led 2-1. Sutton tied it 2-2 with an opposite-field home run over the left-field fence.

“I just waited for my pitch. It was right down the middle. It was my first one of the season, so I was pretty happy about it.”

The Patriots took the lead in the sixth after Sutton came up with another big hit. She flipped a single to left field and the ball bounced under a glove and rolled to the fence, allowing two runs to score and Sutton to take third.

“I would have to check, but she was hitting over .500 and still might be,” Harper said. “She’s just really consistent up there.”

Chrisman narrowed the game to 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning when Emme Hill hit an RBI single with the bases loaded and one out. But Sharp was able to coax a pop-out and line-out to end the frame.

Mora had switched from second base to catcher when Addi Sutton was injured in the fourth inning. It caused a 10-minute delay for a teammate to assist her with grabbing her catcher’s gear, which was in the parking lot.

“I was really nervous at first but I decided to do it for my team,” Mora said. “I caught before but I am not a catcher."

Not only did she catch half the game, which isn’t her natural position, she hit a huge home run in the seventh, blasting a solo shot over the left-field fence to make it 5-3.

“It felt good to hit that because in my past two at-bats I didn’t get on,” Mora said.

Harper was impressed with how Mora filled in at catcher – and her home run, as well.

“She’s had to do that a couple of times this year and she has done a good job back there,” Harper said of her turn at catcher. “She didn’t allow any passed balls. She doesn’t know all the nuances of calling pitches, but as far as stopping the ball and throwing the ball, she’s as good as anyone.

“Did you see that home run? That was about 10 feet short of going over the baseball fence. That was definitely our longest home run of the year.”

Chrisman scored one run on a throwing error in the seventh, but wasn’t unable to push across any more runs.

Sharp was able to hang on and was assisted by shortstop Erynn Boatright’s throw home in the second that got Hill out at home plate. Sharp surrendered four runs (three earned) on nine hits, walked none and struck out three.