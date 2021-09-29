Prep softball roundup: Brumley pitches, hits Jaguars to rout of Ray-Pec

The Examiner staff

Bailey Brumley did a little of everything to help the Blue Springs South softball team to a mercy rule win Tuesday.

The senior pitched a five-inning one-hitter in the circle and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of home runs and five RBIs to power the Jaguars to an 11-0 rout of visiting Raymore-Peculiar.

Brumley struck out four while recording the shutout.

She got plenty of offensive help. Emily Berry went 2-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs, hitting a walk-off home run to end the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Elle Smith finished 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and Abbie Wilhelm was 2-for-3 with two RBIs on a two-run single in the first inning to give the Jaguars an early 3-0 lead.

Shayla Phillips doubled and Lauren Good added an RBI on a sacrifice fly for South (21-4, 8-2 Suburban Big Eight).

GRAIN VALLEY 10, FORT OSAGE 0: Grain Valley jumped to a 7-0 lead after three innings and went on to a six-inning mercy rule Suburban Middle Six win over host Fort Osage Tuesday.

Hailey Hemme pitched a three-hit shutout with two walks and 10 strikeouts for Grain Valley (23-4, 6-0 Middle Six), which won for 17th time in its last 18 games.

“We didn’t show up at the plate,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Their pitcher shut us down. We had too many errors against a team like Grain Valley.”

Cameryn Bown led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs. Avery Huffman doubled and singled with an RBI, BriLeigh Sims was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Mikayla Chairez was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs.

Alysa Garlock had two of Fort Osage’s three hits.

BLUE SPRINGS 11, LIBERTY 1: Blue Springs erupted for eight runs in the third inning to take a 10-1 lead and cruised from there for a Suburban Big Eight home win over Liberty Tuesday.

Kadence Shepherd, Makenna DeLany, Cejai Holland and Presley Ziegenbein each had RBI hits in the eight-run rally.

Ziegenbein finished 3-for-3 with double, an RBI and two runs to lead Blue Springs (14-7, 6-3 Big Eight) at the plate. Holland doubled and singled with two RBIs and Shepherd finished with three RBIs. Izzy Milligan tripled and singled with two RBIs and two runs, and Ashton Arndt was 2-for-2 with an RBI.

Peyton Jones allowed four hits, one run and seven walks in a complete game victory.