Fort Osage softball's Bailee Rinacke made an early mistake. Here's how she made up for it

Cody Thorn

The Examiner

Bailee Rinacke said she felt like she had to atone for an early mistake.

The Fort Osage senior did that and a little bit more in an 18-8 Suburban Middle Six win over Truman in six innings on Monday at Fort Osage.

Rinacke went 2-for-5 at the plate with a pair of home runs and a team-high six RBIs in the Indians’ third win over Truman this year. That is a reverse of what happened last year when the Patriots swept Fort Osage in three meetings.

Truman took an early lead Monday, scoring three times in the top of the first and two of those were attributed to a fielding error by Rinacke in right field.

That play stuck with her for a few innings, but she delivered in a big way in the third inning when she smashed a grand slam to give the Indians a 6-4 lead.

“I felt like I had to do something to help my team since I missed the first ball, and definitely hitting the grand slam helped us out,” Rinacke said. “I lost the ball once I hit it and then I saw Savannah (Short) keep going and she didn’t tag, so I figured I must’ve hit it somewhere.”

The lead grew to 9-4 on RBI doubles from Alysa Garlock and Short and an RBI single by Emma James in the fourth.

Truman (13-17, 4-4 Middle Six) quickly trimmed the deficit down to 9-8 in the fifth inning. Erynn Boatright reached on an error that allowed two runs to score – another fly ball to the outfield. On second base after the error, Cece Mora brought Boatright home on a two-run homer.

Addison Masters singled and Fort Osage went to the bullpen, pulling Anna Morton for Lexi Smith, who got two quick groundouts.

Hope Albert drew a walk to put runners on the corner, but the inning ended when she was caught trying to steal second base.

That was essentially the ballgame, as the tying run was left at third base.

Fort Osage sent 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning and ended the game by scoring nine runs. Short hit a two-run homer and Rinacke followed with a solo blast. In her second at-bat in the inning, Short had a two-run double. She finished 5-for-5.

Rinacke got to bat one more time and her ground ball to third base was misplayed and the game-ending run scored.

“We had a few errors that didn’t help early,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Those are routine plays. You can’t do that when it is fundamental skills we know we have to back up our pitcher.

“We have played them, this is our third time, but I felt the girls didn’t have the ‘I’m afraid.’ We still battled at the plate and did our part. Bailee hitting a grand slam and Savannah hitting a two-run home run and Bailee hitting another home run, they kept battling at the plate. But we need to clean up our defense behind our pitchers."

Fort Osage (17-8, 6-2 Middle Six) pounded out 19 hits against three different Truman pitchers. Of the 18 runs scored, 15 were earned.

It was Fort Osage’s second run-rule victory over Truman this season. The first was 14-2, but most recently the teams played an 11-5 game in the September Slam in Liberty on Sept. 25.

“It was a fast way to end. They are just good hitters, they are all seniors,” Truman coach Dan Harper said of the Indians. “In the past, it never been an issue we had Kara (Amos) and Myel (White) and older pitchers. These pitchers are good, but they are just freshmen, all three were freshmen. You have 18-year-olds hitting off 14-year-olds. It is what it is, those things will happen.

“I’m proud of them for hanging in there. You didn’t give up and that last inning and it just started snowballing. I saw a lot of good things I haven’t seen happen all season. Disappointing loss but definitely not something to hang our heads (about).”