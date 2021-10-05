Grain Valley softball ties team single-season record for wins, stays unbeaten in conference

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

When Hailey Hemme took the ball to the circle for the Grain Valley softball team Monday, she was all business.

And hour and five minutes later, she had nine strikeouts, had allowed just one hit and led the Eagles to a 10-0 mercy-rule Suburban Middle Six Conference victory over visiting Raytown.

"We did what we should have done – defeated a team we beat earlier in the year, and we took the same approach we will take next week when we go to Columbia for district and face some of the top teams in the state," Hemme said.

With the win, coach Garrett Ogle's Eagles tied a single-season team record with their 25th victory (25-4) and improved to 8-0 in league play.

"We want to finish this week strong," Hemme added, "and go into district with a lot of confidence."

First baseman Ella Clyman, who had three hits and scored a run in the win over Raytown, said having Hemme in the circle makes the Eagles confident.

"We won, we played with a lot of confidence and we had a good time," Clyman said. "With Hailey or Avery (Huffman) pitching we have so much confidence. We had the big first inning and that led to our five-inning win."

The Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the first with Huffman collecting an RBI triple and Camryn Bown following with an RBI double.

BriLeigh Sims had two hits for the Eagles and Sims and Mikayla Chairez scored two runs each.

"Our district has eight teams," Ogle said, "and five of them are in the top 10 in the state, so there is going to be a lot of great competition. We talked before the game today about staying focused and going and doing what we are capable of doing, and that is exactly what the girls did."