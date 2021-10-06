Blue Springs South softball hadn't won a conference title since 2004. Here's how the Jaguars changed that.

Bill Althaus

Associated Press

Abbie Wilhelm has a flair for the dramatic. Just ask her coach or any of her teammates.

In a razor-close 7-5 Suburban Big Eight Conference victory, the sophomore second baseman hit the game-winning, two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to lead Blue Springs South past the host Blue Springs Wildcats in a Pink Out game that deserves to be put in a vault and savored forever by Jaguar fans.

For the second-year in a row, Wilhelm hit the game-winner against the Jaguars' crosstown rivals. Last season, as a freshman, she hit a third-inning three-run homer in a 5-4 win against the Wildcats.

On a cloudy and overcast Tuesday afternoon, she unloaded off Brooklyn Saysoff in the top of the seventh to help make a winner of Maddy Duvall.

"Abbie is a clutch player," Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said after her Jaguars improved to 24-4 overall and 11-2 in the conference. "Today, our seniors can thank her because they can add a conference championship to their list of accomplishments."

South has won district titles, been to four straight state final fours and won back-to-back state championships, but never a conference championship. When Williams was asked by her players after the game when the Jaguars won their last conference title, she quipped, "You weren't even around!"

The last conference title came in Williams’ first year as an assistant coach at South in 2004, 18 years ago. The win against the Wildcats secures at least a tie for the Suburban Big Eight title.

The come-from-behind victory could not have come at a better time, as this week coaches will determine the top seeds in the tough district tournament at Columbia.

Williams is hoping for a No. 1 seed.

"There are so many great teams in the district, including Blue Springs," Williams said. "The seeding process is pretty important and we needed this win to have a shot at the top seed."

South got off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an Elle Smith walk and an Emily Berry RBI double.

But the Wildcats responded with a four-run bottom of the first with Izzy Milligan getting an RBI triple and Ashton Arndt slugging a two-run homer.

Not to be denied, South scored four runs in the top of the second with an infield throwing error leading to all four runs being unearned. Saysoff came in, in relief of starter Rien Moore, to record the last out, leaving the score 5-4 in favor of the Jaguars.

Arndt's RBI single knotted the score at 5-all in the bottom of the third and set the stage for Wilhelm's dramatic home run.

After Saysoff retired the first two batters, Lauren Good hit an opposite field single to right.

Wilhelm then stepped to the plate and hit a low line drive over the center-field fence, and was met by her joyous teammates at home.

"I'm not going to lie to you," Wilhelm said, "in the on-deck circle I was thinking about the home run I hit over last year – same pitcher and everything – and went up there looking for a ball I could drive," Wilhelm said. "And I got it. It was so crazy running around the bases.

"I just wanted to get to home plate and celebrate with my teammates."

After giving up a single to Laurin Andrews in the bottom of the seventh, Duvall retired the next three batters on pop fly outs to Smith, the Jaguars’ all-state center fielder.

"I was sitting in the dugout, and when Abbie got up to bat, we were kind of talking about how she hit the home run over here last year and what it would be like if she did it again," said Duvall, who improved to 8-0 on the season. "And we found out. When the ball went out, we just went crazy!"

Wilhelm was at Fort Osage High School two weeks ago when her father Brent, a member of the Indians’ first-ever state championship 1991 baseball team, was inducted into the school's hall of fame.

"People we telling me how he always came up with the big hit, how that's what he's remembered for," Wilhelm said of her father. "That's what I'd like to be remembered for at South."

Across the field, coach Anna Cole was visiting with friends and family members after the emotional Pink Out game, in which her grandmother was honored in a pregame first-pitch ceremony.

"We really wanted this one," Cole said after the Wildcats dropped to 14-10 and 6-6. "We hope to see them again in district. We'll have the chance to win the game that really counts."