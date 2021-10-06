Prep softball roundup: Fort Osage scores late to defeat Belton

The Examiner staff

Fort Osage used a strong outing from a pair of pitchers and some late runs to claim a Suburban Middle Six softball win Tuesday.

The Indians scored two runs in the sixth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and added four insurance runs in the seventh to top host Belton 6-1.

“Our pitching duo did a great job today,” Fort Osage coach Kelly Sullivan said. “Lexi Smith started the game, and Lindsey Barker came in the sixth inning to maintain the lead.

“Our defense did a much better job. We had three dives, two for outs.”

Smith allowed just two hits, two walks and one unearned run in the fifth while striking out three for the win. Barker struck out four in two hitless, scoreless innings for the save.

Savannah Short and Alysa Garlock had key hits to give Fort Osage (17-8, 7-2 Middle Six) the lead.

Short finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Garlock was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 15, RAYTOWN 5: William Chrisman pounded out 11 hits in a five-inning mercy-rule conference home victory over Raytown Tuesday.

Isabelle Dufva blasted a three-run homer and added a single to help the Bears improve to 6-19 overall and 2-7 in the Suburban Middle Six.

Raytown scored five runs in the top of the second to take a 5-4 lead but Chrisman tied it with a run in the bottom of the inning. A single run in the third was followed by three in the fourth and a game-ending six in the fifth.

On Monday, Chrisman fell 7-1 to Belton. The Pirates scored four runs in the third inning for a 5-0 lead.

Aariana Paprocki went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Chrisman.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 10, LIBERTY NORTH 7: Emily Berry and Lauren Good each hit home runs and drove in three to help lift Blue Springs South past Liberty North Monday.

Good was 3-for-4 with a solo blast and a double. Berry hit a two-run homer and had a sacrifice in a 2-for-3 effort at the plate.

Bailey Brumley, who had two doubles at the plate, went five innings in the circle for the win and Maddy Duvall got the save with two hitless innings and three strikeouts.

Elle Smith was 2-for-4 effort with a stolen base.