BriLeigh Sims caps career, Grain Valley softball caps regular season in near perfect way

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

With one mighty swing of the bat, Grain Valley's BriLeigh Sims put an exclamation point on the end of a four-year career.

The senior third baseman crushed a walk-off grand slam Wednesday afternoon to back the no-hit pitching of Hailey Hemme, leading the Eagles to a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Belton in their last game of the regular season.

Hemme, who came within a sixth-inning walk of collecting her first perfect game, was in the dugout watching when the Eagles loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and Sims came up to bat.

"We were talking about how cool it would be if BriLeigh hit a grand slam in her last at-bat at home – and she did it!" said Hemme, who struck out 10 Pirates and dominated the game from her first pitch to her last.

"It was so exciting. We were leading 6-0, so it wasn't like we were going to lose the game, but to have one of your senior leaders do something like that in her last (regular season home game) is just so cool."

As the Eagles walked off the field, infielder McKenah Sears pointed to Sims and quipped, "You might want to interview her. She's a pretty big deal."

That brought a smile to Sims' face as she gathered with her teammates for a postgame team photo.

"I feel good, real good, " said Sims, who had RBI double in the first inning, a single in the fifth and the grand slam in the sixth. "It's my last game here at home and I wanted it to be special. It was already special with Hailey throwing the no-hitter, then I hit that homer and I was like, 'This is unbelievable! Is this really happening?'"

The win adds to the Eagles’ record of wins in a single season at 27-4. They also capped an undefeated championship in the Suburban Middle Six Conference and found out they are the No. 2 seed in a loaded district next week at Columbia that also includes defending state champion Columbia Rock Bridge, who the Eagles have defeated twice this season, Blue Springs and Blue Springs South.

'We're happy with the No. 2 seed," Eagles coach Garrett Ogle said. "We play Columbia Hickman at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and we'll see what happens from there."

When asked about the performance of his Eagles, he said, "This is a great way to end the regular season and go into the playoffs. Hailey has been pitching like that all season and she really threw a great game today.

"We played great defense and BriLeigh had a dream finish to her four-year career as a starter (at third base). This is what you hope for at the end of the season and now, everyone is 0-0 and we're getting ready for district play."