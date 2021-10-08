Blue Springs South softball caps regular season with first conference crown since 2004

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Elle Smith was 1 year old the last time the Blue Springs South High School softball team won a conference championship.

The year was 2004.

"I was born in 2003!" Smith said after the Jaguars and Bailey Brumley blanked Lee's Summit North 1-0 Thursday afternoon at home to cap a 25-4 regular season and 12-2 Suburban Big Eight Conference campaign.

The win allowed the Jaguars to claim the title outright over the 22-9 and 9-4 Broncos.

"I'm the old lady on the team," quipped Smith, a heart-and-soul player who has been to state and won two championships over the past four years, but she could not count a conference crown among her accolades.

"Remember at the start of the season when we were talking about all the great players who had graduated, and you asked what kind of team we were going to be? I told you we were going to be special, and we are a very special team."

Brumley, a talented senior first baseman who leads the team with 11 homers and 44 RBIs, showed again she can pitch too, improving to 8-1 in the circle and throwing her third shutout of the season.

"I can't even tell you how much I love these girls," Brumley said after the Jaguars posed for a somber team photo, then cut loose in a crazy photo that showed the true character of this fun-loving group of girls. "I don't want this season to end, and I mean I don't want it to ever end.

"We have had close teams in the past, but I have never been on a team like this one. We honestly love each other and would do anything for each other and we're having the best time of our lives."

Like so many of the Jaguars' memorable wins, this game featured standout pitching, timely hitting and defensive gems.

It all started with Brumley, who allowed just four hits and had six strikeouts.

Mya Bristow walked off Lee’s Summit North all-state pitcher Cierra Harrison to open the second inning and was sacrificed to second by Ella Westhoff. Madison Hoffman then hit an infield single that scored Bristow for the lone run of the game.

The spotlight then shone on Westhoff, who made a game-saving catch in left field and third baseman Lauren Good, who dove to make a possible game-saving out in the top of the seventh inning.

"Ella took a couple of steps in on that ball, and then had to go back and make a jumping catch," said Brumley, who committed Friday morning to play her college ball at UMKC. "She made it exciting but she made the out, and that's the most important thing."

When asked about her jumping catch, Westhoff said, "It came hard, right at me and I reacted by coming in a few steps. Then I had to go back, and I jumped up and gave it everything I have and caught it. I was really glad when I caught it."

Harrison opened the seventh by hitting a sharp line drive to third base. Good made a headlong dive and somehow managed to get up and throw out the North batter at first base.

"That was an excellent flop by Lauren," quipped Brumley. "When she had to dive for the ball, I didn't know what was going to happen. But she made one of the best defensive plays of the season. And it was huge because the next batter (Katelyn Ravesino) got a hit, and you don't want two on and no outs in the top of the seventh."

Brumley retired the next two batters on an infield pop-up and strikeout, setting the stage for an exciting Class 5 District 5 tournament that starts Tuesday at Columbia Battle High School. The Jaguars are the No. 1 seed, Grain Valley is No. 2, defending state champion Columbia Rock Bridge is No. 3 and Blue Springs is No. 4.

"This was just a great win, and we won by doing the things we have been doing all season – great pitching, timely hitting and really good defense," Jaguars coach Kristi Williams said.

"Bailey really had it today, and we needed her to pitch like that because Cierra is such a great pitcher and tough competitor."

Harrison, who recently committed to Missouri, struck out 11 while suffering the tough-luck loss.

While the regular-season didn't end the way the Broncos had hoped, all-state third baseman Logan Turner, who recently committed to Florida International University, said she and her teammates can learn a lot from the loss.

"Well, first, we don't want to feel like this again, because if you lose, you go home," said Turner, whose Broncos are the No. 1 seed in the Class 5 District 7 tournament they will host next week. "Blue Springs South did all the things you need to do to win a big game like this, and that is what we are going to have to do next week. And I believe we will. None of us want this season to end."