District softball roundup: Avery Huffman's no-hitter vaults Grain Valley into district semifinals

The Examiner staff

Avery Huffman was nearly perfect in Grain Valley softball’s district opener.

Huffman tossed a no-hitter as the Eagles topped Columbia Hickman 3-0 in the first round of the Class 5 District 5 tournament Tuesday at Columbia Battle High School.

Huffman walked just one and struck out 15 in her gem as the No. 2-seeded Eagles (28-4) advanced to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal against No. 3 Columbia Rock Bridge (21-10).

“She was hitting her spots. She was spot on and pitched incredible,” Grain Valley coach Garrett Ogle said of Huffman. “She made a statement to start out districts and it’s a great way to move forward. She mixed it up really well and kept her pitches moving all over the zone.”

BriLeigh Sims gave the Eagles the only run they needed with an RBI sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Mikayla Chairez had two hits and an RBI and Ella Clyman had a hit and an RBI as the Eagles added insurance runs in the third and sixth innings. Lauren Parker tripled and scored two runs and Mackenzie Keller had two hits.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 10, SEDALIA SMITH-COTTON 0: Madison Hoffman pitched a one-hitter and Blue Springs South pounded out nine hits in a mercy rule win over Sedalia Smith-Cotton in the first round of Class 5 District 5 play in Columbia.

Emily Berry went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Taylor Borovac doubled with two RBIs as the top-seeded Jaguars (26-4) advanced to Wednesday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against Jefferson City Helias (21-7-1), a 1-0 winner over Blue Springs.

Elle Smith had a hit, a walk, an RBI, three stolen bases and a run, Hoffman helped herself with a hit, an RBI, a run and stolen base and Bailey Brumley had a hit, a walk, a run and an RBI.

JEFFERSON CITY HELIAS 1, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Peyton Jones lost a pitchers’ duel with Helias’ Molly Berkey as Blue Springs saw its season come to an end with a loss in the Class 5 District 5 first round in Columbia.

Berkey hit a solo home run in the third inning for the game’s lone run. She surrendered just four hits to the Wildcats, including two to Emma Bowen and a double by Izzy Milligan.

Jones allowed just five hits and two walks and struck out four to suffer the loss.

“This season has been great. Our seniors did a great job of leading the team and helping us build a positive culture,” Blue Springs coach Anna Cole said after her team finished 14-12. “We had some big wins versus Grain Valley, Blue Springs South and Liberty. We also won the Joplin tournament over Labor Day weekend. Overall, we had a lot of fun. We will miss our seniors very much.”

PLATTE COUNTY 19, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3: Platte County scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to end the Class 4 District 8 matchup early and end William Chrisman’s season.

“We have a lot of talent on this team. We have continued to grow and improve throughout the season,” Chrisman coach Lindsey Ramsey said after her team finished 6-21. “We will miss our seniors, but are looking forward to having a lot of returners back next year.”

Junior Abby Ferguson was 2-for-2 with a double and Izzy Dufva doubled for the Bears.